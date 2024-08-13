Beau Lamarre-Condon Appears In Court Facing New Charges

Almost six months after the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, Beau Lamarre-Condon has faced court today, facing new charges over their alleged murder.

The former NSW Police constable appeared in court via video link, but has yet to enter a formal plea.

Beau Lamarre-Condon facing three new charges

Beau Lamarre-Condon was arrested in February this year following the discovery of the bodies of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies 200km outside of Sydney.

Since then Lamarre-Condon has remained in custody after initially being charged with two counters of murder over their deaths.

Last month NSW police revealed they were laying new charges against the former police officer announcing he would be charged with two counts of domestic violence related murder as well as breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The break and enter charges were filed in relation to an incident at the home of Jesse Baird six months before his death.

It is alleged that Lamarre-Condon shot the pair at Baird’s home after several months of “predatory behaviour” that specifically targeted Jesse Baird with whom he is alleged to have had a previous casual relationship with.

Today in Downing Centre Local Court police withdrew the original two charges of murder, leaving him to face the three new charges.

While the new charges will not change the maximum penalty of life imprisonment for the crimes, they can potentially influence the severity of the sentencing.

While appearing via video link today Lamarre-Condon sat quietly without speaking, no formal plea was entered in relation to the charges.

Both parties granted access to subpoenaed files

During the proceedings a USB was produced in response to a subpoena by his lawyer Mr Walford.

Whilst it was not revealed what was included on the USB it was speculated the contents related to a phone call mentioned several months ago.

Outside court in June his Mr Walford had stated that there “something we want to have a look at in relation to a phone call” when speaking of the subpoena.

Both parties were granted access to the material provided on the USB by the magistrate today.

No comment was made by his lawyer outside court today.

A date has been set for a case conference in September, with Lamarre-Condon returning before a magistrate again on October 8.