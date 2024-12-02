Bill Whittaker Remembered As “Force Of Nature” At Memorial

Yesterday, ACON gathered together community, friends and comrades to honour and remember the life of Bill Whittaker AM, who passed away in September.

It was an auspicious date, sandwiched between World AIDS Day and the Mardi Gras AGM this weekend, both causes that Bill dedicated his life towards.

Those who spoke told stories of a singular figure, a determined force of nature, with an extraordinary capacity to charm and an encyclopaedic knowledge of HIV policy. Bill’s contribution to Australia’s HIV response was enormous, and he was a pivotal part of both Mardi Gras and ACON, organisations, serving as President and CEO respectively. Bill Whittaker shaped the Australian queer community as we know it today.

“There are some very significant things that we take somewhat for granted now. People have talked today about the Australian success of the response to HIV, but that was not inevitable,” said Graeme Head AM, a 78er who loved and worked with Bill for 40 years. “40 years down the track, it almost looks as though it was all planned to be this way all along, but it was not inevitable. That fact that ACON is a large, vibrant, involved community health organisation, was not inevitable.”

“Bill’s great and enduring legacy to Australia, to New South Wales, and to Sydney is to have played a pivotal role in creating these organisations, and thereby helped by averting many thousands of needless infections and deaths,” said Bill Bowtell, one of Australia’s foremost health policy strategists and an architect of Australia’s HIV response.

His impact reached beyond News South Wales, and even Australia, with Bill going on to influence global HIV/AIDS response. Fellow advocate Jo Watson spoke of his contribution to the the policies and strategies of the United Nations and World Health Organisation.

“They bare his fingerprints, his framing, and his language. That legacy from that era is simply stunning and I think displays the longevity and resilience of an extraordinary person.”

A wise and witty friend

Pivotal though he was, Bill still knew how to have fun. He was ordained as Pope by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in 1990, and he was remembered for his wicked wit and sense of humour.

“No former Mardi Gras president or CEO of ACON has ever stunned people the way Billy Jean did as an ACON Safe Sex Slut at the 1988 Sleaze Ball,” said former Mardi Gras President Murray McLachlan. “That image if you’ve ever seen it… it’s deservedly one of the iconic images of Mardi Gras.”

Bill will be remembered not only as a giant of Australia’s queer and HIV communities, but also as a man who was greatly loved and admired by his friends and community.

“For the 45 years I was privileged to know Bill, he was the best and closest of friends, a confidant, and a true comrade.” Bill Bowtell reminisced. “He was wise and patient. He forgave me my many foibles and passing enthusiasms. I trusted him implicitly. I loved him. I will miss him and I honour his memory.”