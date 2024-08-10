Bubblegum Listening Party To Remember Trans Icon Sophie

Trans icon and hyperpop innovator Sophie may be tragically gone, but the music and Sophie’s influence continues to live on.

Hyperpop night Bubblegum are excited to host a listening party to celebrate the release of the posthumous self-titled album by the iconic star.

Entire album from start to finish

Their DJs will play the entire album from start to finish, as well as all of your favourite tracks from Sophie and friends and collaborators.

A true pioneer, Sophie changed the landscape of both pop and electronic music throughout the 2010’s, and influenced a generation of artists and fans.

Sophie’s legacy lives on

Despite tragically passing in 2021, Sophie’s legacy lives on forever through the music, and through the artists inspired during Sophie’s life.

Sophie, who initially remained anonymous and later came out as transgender, rose to prominence with the breakthrough singles Bipp (2013) and Lemonade (2014), which were compiled on the singles collection Product (2015).

Sophie’s only previous studio album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides followed in 2018, earning a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

To honour Sophie’s memory, all profits from the event will be donated to a LGBTQI+ charity to support transgender youth.

When: Friday September 27, 9pm – 2pm

Where: Burdekin Hotel, 2 Oxford St, Darlinghurst, NSW

Tickets: $18.47