Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly touched down in Sydney ahead of filming for Channel 7’s upcoming Celebrity Big Brother spin off Big Brother VIP.

This upcoming season is only the second ‘celebrity’ spin off since Big Brother debuted in Australia 20 years ago.

However, news of Jenner’s arrival has angered many, with 34,000 Australians currently stranded overseas and with caps on international arrivals limited to 3,070 spots a week.

A spokesman for the Stranded Aussies Action Network told news.com.au that there was no transparency around who qualified to fly into Australia and more clarity was needed, particularly as the caps had now been slashed in half.

“(Jenner’s arrival) is clearly a slap in the face for stranded Aussies… But it’s not the celebrities that are to blame, it’s the failed government policies that allows this to happen.”

A forthcoming Stan series, staring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad also being shot in New South Wales was recently impacted by COVID-19, when Broken Hill Mayor, Darriea Turley was forced write to the NSW government “requesting action” after a Sydney-based film crew were originally given the green light to travel to Broken Hill to shoot.

“While this virus is rampant in Sydney, while this particular strain is so virulent, people are concerned.” Turley told The Abc

On Friday Morning, Nova Sydney’s Fitzy & Wippa revealed that Neil Patrick Harris would also grace Big Brother VIP , with the highly successful star of How I Met You’re Mother now signed to multiple-Channel 7 productions, including his roll as judge on the forthcoming season of Australia Got Talent. No doubt Harris was also afforded the same treatment as his co-star.

“And I’m thinking seriously? I got told ‘No, don’t think just Australians, think international.’”

Wippa then added, “I can tell you who it is because he came out for Australia’s Got Talent, that got cut…”

Jenner herself is no stranger to the Big Brother franchise, having previously competed on both US and UK renditions. Most recently Jenner has been turning her attentions to politics, having announced in April she would run as a candidate for California’ next Governor.

But with Jenner having in recent years courted controversy, surrounding her support for Trump’s Presidency, her political aspirations have suffered. Last week while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Jenner was subjected to verbal and transphobic abuse and heckled over her gender identity, by fellow attendees.

With the cast of Big Brother VIP to be revealed over coming months, Channel 7 last week also confirmed that construction of this year’s Big Brother house was underway at Sydney Olympic Park, though are yet to announce when the season will premiere.