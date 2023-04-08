Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Nike For Dylan Mulvaney Partnership: ‘This Is An Outrage.’

April 8, 2023
Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Nike For Dylan Mulvaney Partnership: ‘This Is An Outrage.’
Image: Wikimedia Commons/Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner has taken to Twitter to criticise Nike for their decision to partner with trans model and activist, Dylan Mulvaney.

The former Olympian and reality TV star called out the company for “trying to erase women” in an effort to promote “inclusivity” after the TikTok star modeled Nike leggings and a sports bra.

“Alert the media — I’m entering my workout era,” Mulvaney wrote in a caption to her followers.

Jenner, whose Twitter bio recently included Fox News contributor, has called the partnership “an outrage.”

“As someone that grew up in awe of what [Nike founder and former CEO] Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke!” Jenner wrote.

“We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage.”

“EQUALITY > INCLUSIVITY (STOP TRYING TO ERASE WOMEN). The differences between men and women are real and are a good thing! It doesn’t make trans ppl a bad thing, either. Why is it so black and white with the RADICAL RAINBOW MAFIA?!(sic)”

Social Media Points Out Hypocrisy

Twitter users had no sympathy nor held back in their own criticisms of Jenner’s stance on the issue, pointing out her hypocrisy.

“Isn’t Caitlyn Jenner the same person who won Woman of the Year a few years after transitioning?” one user wrote.

“Caitlyn Jenner wants to be the only famous Tran woman. Anyone else is deemed a threat and attacked as ‘woke’. She’s a traitor to her community for no other reason than ego. She’s a menace,” another tweeted.

The Allyson Felix Incident

Jenner, however, doesn’t blame Mulvaney’s part in the collaboration and recognised that it was a “smart move.”

“Little context…I did a collab with H&M (I have done many athletic brand collabs over the years as a successful athlete). I don’t blame Dylan (smart move).”

“I did not like how Nike treated Allyson Felix when she became pregnant. I spoke on the outrage of disparity in their pay.”

Felix left Nike in 2019 after failing to get a contract due to her pregnancy, the ten-time Olympic medallist alleges.

She later wrote an op-ed in the New York Times, stating that despite her success her “value is still not being seen.”


“Even after becoming a mum, I still had that desire to run, I still knew I was capable,” she wrote.

“But I was left without shoes to wear at the Tokyo Olympics, which is not ideal for a runner.”

Nike has neither confirmed nor denied her claims.

