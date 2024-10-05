Canberra Police Issue Search Warrants and Seize Devices Over Grindr Attacks

ACT Policing has intensified its investigation into the alleged homophobic assaults of three men in Canberra, all of whom were targeted through the dating app Grindr in July.

As part of their ongoing inquiries, police have executed five search warrants over the past two weeks, including in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and New South Wales.

Although no arrests have been made, several electronic devices were seized, and police have questioned a number of individuals, described as “youths.”

Grindr attacks raise safety concerns for the community

The incidents, which occurred in Denman Prospect and Red Hill, have raised concerns within the LGBTQ+ community about the safety of dating app users.

The assaults share a troubling pattern, with victims lured to vacant properties through fake profiles on the app before being violently attacked by groups of men.

The first attack occurred on the morning of July 16, when a man went to a vacant home in Denman Prospect after arranging to meet someone on Grindr.

Upon arriving, he was ambushed by a group of four men outside the property but managed to escape on his motorbike. Just days later, on July 20, two more men were similarly lured to an abandoned house in Red Hill, where they were assaulted by groups of between four and eight men in separate incidents.

In both cases, the perpetrators reportedly hurled homophobic slurs at the victims during the attacks.

ACT Policing is treating these incidents as homophobic hate crimes. “We’re fairly certain these are homophobic attacks,” police said at the time, noting that the circumstances of the assaults and the language used during the incidents indicate the victims were targeted based on their sexual orientation.

The investigation into the assaults is ongoing, with police urging the public to provide any information that might assist. “Incidents such as these are taken very seriously, and anyone who has been a victim of an assault under similar circumstances is encouraged to contact police,” ACT Policing said in a statement.

Authorities are also appealing to residents in the affected areas, particularly those with CCTV footage, to come forward.

In response to the attacks, Grindr has partnered with Canberra-based LGBTQIA+ community organisation Meridian to enhance safety for app users.

This collaboration aims to spread awareness of potential risks and encourage users to report suspicious activity directly to law enforcement.

These Canberra assaults form part of a broader wave of anti-LGBTQ+ violence in Australia, with similar attacks reported in Victoria, New South Wales, and Western Australia.

In Perth, four teenage boys were charged with hate crimes after targeting gay men through dating apps in June.

ACT Policing continues to investigate the Canberra incidents, with search warrants and the seizure of electronic devices marking a significant step forward in the case.

However, the perpetrators remain at large, and police are determined to ensure justice for the victims.