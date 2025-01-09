RuPaul Responds To Tyra’s Tweet After The Vivienne’s Death

RuPaul has responded to Tyra’s “repulsive” comment after The Vivienne’s death in a way that only RuPaul can.

Drag Race season two winner, Tyra, who competed under the name Tyra Sanchez, reshared one of The Vivienne’s tweets from 2020 alongside a comment that fans are calling “repulsive”, only hours after confirmation of her death.

“Bet Tyra was fuming when she realised Netflix spoiled the win too. Sorry gal. You tried though,” The Vivienne posted in July 2020, after Netflix used a photo of Shea Couleé with her All Stars 5 crown to promote the season’s finale.

Tyra reposted the tweet, writing “yet it doesn’t compare to the fumes of the crematorium.”

Earlier this morning, RuPaul took to Instagram, posting a clip of her slapping Tyra as part of an acting challenge in season two.

The video, which didn’t even need a caption, received gleeful support from queens and fans alike in the comments.

“GET HER AGAIN FOR ME MAMMA!!!” said Shea Coulee.

“I know that’s right” read one from Jaida Essence Hall.

Even Grindr joined in on the fun, with the official count simply commenting “OOP!”

Vivacious and Tia Kofi both joined the call to strip Tyra of her title as a Drag Race winner, encouraging RuPaul to hand the crown over to Raven, who was runner up.

Fans and community remember The Vivienne

RuPaul’s DragCon will be hosted in London over the weekend, with organisers setting up a memorial booth for The Vivienne on the Pink Carpet, where fans can pay tributes to the late drag queen.

In a statement on their Instagram, organisers reminded attendees to be gentle with the queens when discussing The Vivienne.

“Please be mindful that we all process and experience grief differently and some people might not be ready yet to talk about the loss of someone important to them,” the post said.

A vigil will be held in The Vivienne’s home city of Liverpool on Sunday, organised by their family, close friends, and one of her favourite charities, Sahir House, which supports the region’s HIV and LGBTQIA+ communities.