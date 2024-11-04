Chappell Roan Stuns on SNL, Debuts Explicit Lesbian Country Song ‘The Giver’

Lesbian pop darling Chappell Roan appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend as the SNL musical guest, where she stunned with a rendition of her hit song Pink Pony Club, and debuted a brand new track titled The Giver.

This is the first time the Midwest Princess has dipped her toe into country music and she went all out, with the star and her all-girl band resplendent in gingham, fringe, and cowboy boots for the performance.

“All you country boys know how to treat a woman right,” Chappell purred during a spoken word interlude in the song. “Well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right. She gets the job done.”

The pop princess had hinted at debuting new music on SNL earlier in the week, uploading a photo dump on her Instagram with the caption “album kinda popped off imo but it is time to welcome a hot new bombshell into the villa.” Her producer and co-writer, Dan Nigro was also interviewed in the New York Times late last month, where he discussed their new work, saying it included a “fun new up-tempo country song” that would reveal “a new version of Chappell.”

Fans thrilled with new track ‘The Giver’

Fans are thrilled with Chappell Roan delivering the new track, The Giver being the first song Chappell’s released since she debuted Good Luck Babe to great acclaim earlier this year.

The lyrics are delightfully explicit, Roan never being one to shy away from sexy subject matter, singing “I know the boys may need a map, but I can close my eyes and have you wrapped around my fingers like that.”

i was born in the right generation i love misandry and chappell roan singing about strapping someone down pic.twitter.com/HU72SKjaEw — jas (@lessbienism) November 3, 2024

Chappell Roan & Bowen Yang hold hands during SNL finale despite backlash over Moo Deng skit

The internet was also pleased to see the star holding hands with SNL cast member and notable gay, Bowen Yang.

Yang had who copped some criticism a few weeks ago for parodying Roan’s “diva” behaviour in a sketch as pygmy hippopotamus, Moo Deng.

ppl on twitter a month ago: “bowen was making fun of chappell roan!!!” literally bowen & chappell: pic.twitter.com/xzONavWKD0 — Margee (@margeemargz) November 3, 2024

Chappell Roan has risen to fame quickly this year after absolutely dominating the festival season over the summer in the US. The star has been vocal about the toxic fan culture she’s experienced, which included the stalking of her and Roan’s family and friends.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment is a normal thing to do to people who are famous,” she said in a statement on her social media. “I’m allowed to say no to creepy behaviour.”

Her debut album, The Rise and Fall Of A Midwest Princess came out late 2023, with some fans lucky enough to catch her on her Australian tour in November before she became mainstream.

NBC uploaded the new performance of “The Giver” before inexplicably taking it down only a few hours later. Chappell’s fans work hard though, and you can watch the performance thanks to a fan account on X.