An off the cuff remark on Twitter by a fan of Charlize Theron about a Hollywood reboot of the late 80’s action hit Die Hard, with Theron starring as the lesbian hero cop saving her estranged wife sounds like it could happen, with Theron even telling the author of the original tweet to “start pitching”.

“Lesbian Christmas rom coms are all well and good but what I really want is a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife,” the original tweet read, which was posted at the beginning of December last year.

Where do I sign https://t.co/nO47Bj28CN — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 8, 2020

“Where do I sign,” Theron replied a couple of days later, which surely must have made for some excitement in the tweeter’s house that day,

Someone needs to start writing

“A retweet from [Charlize] is a hell of a thing to wake up to in the morning,” wrote Dr Francis Osis, the Twitter handle of the original poster, “I guess I’m meant to share something so please help defend trans rights.”, to which Theron responded to with three hearts.

Theron has since been questioned about the possibility of this lesbian Die Hard reboot actually happening telling Vanity Fair in an interview with Cassie Da Costa last week, “Yeah, I mean, it’s a great idea. That’s why I replied on Twitter. Because I just thought that was kind of brilliant. I was like, “This person needs to start pitching.” And the fact that it would be two women, I was like, “Yeah, sign me on.”

Conversations around Representation

There has been a lot of discussion around representation in Hollywood over the last couple of years and it’s something that Theron, a heterosexual woman with a career dotted with queer roles who is also regarded as a respected ally and voice for the LGBTQI community, is very aware of and actively talks about with her colleagues, including in an interview with Mackenzie Davis for Interview Magazine.

“THERON: A lot of the actors and people who came together to make this movie are from the queer community. Did you feel like that was something that people would put pressure on you about?”

“DAVIS: I asked Clea about it going in, if it was something that concerned her. As a member of that community, did she feel that a gay actor should play this part? I talked to Kristen about it as well. I try to be deferent to the points of view of the people around me who are more informed than I am, and they both felt that the dynamic between Kristen and I was more important to the story than whether or not I was in the queer community. It’s a complicated conversation, and it’s hard to know when it stops.”

The movie could happen!

Theron certainly has the action chops to tackle the Die Hard role, with leading roles in action packed blockbusters part of her regularly scheduled programming, starting with The Italian Job in 2003 and including Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, Atomic Blonde (another queer character) in 2017 and most recently on Netflix, in The Old Guard. Being a successful producer might help with getting the reboot made as well – Theron founded Denver and Delilah Films in 2003, which produced Academy Award winning movie Monster that same year, for which she received the Best Actress Oscar.