Chrishell Stause was perhaps unprepared for the fierce thread of hateful comments when she took up her stance on the abortion and marriage equality issue on Twitter this week.

“I can not believe we are even still asking this in 2022. Feel like we have entered the twilight zone,” tweeted Stause regarding marriage equality on Wednesday, July 20 2022.

MARRIAGE EQUALITY!!! I can not believe we are even still asking this in 2022 🤯 Feel like we have entered the twilight zone — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) July 20, 2022

This came after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to protect gay marriage rights on Tuesday.

Many trolled her for her delay in speaking up about the cause. Others brought up that she was a “lesbian all of a sudden.”

“If you were happily getting laid, I don’t think who I choose to sleep with would affect you in any way,” Stause fired back. She added that she would perform a “queer prayer circle” for her.

Veronica if you were happily getting laid I don’t think who I choose to sleep with would affect you in any way… because how weird🤪 So I will perform a queer prayer circle that you get off soon! 🙏🏼 — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) July 20, 2022

Stause’s Tweet was, in no way, untimed. It was posted after the House of Representatives passed a bill to protect gay marriage rights. It holds up their right to preserve the validity of their marriage, irrespective of race or gender.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, in which the Constitution of the United States conferred citizens the right to have an abortion, imperilled similar precedents that protected same-sex relations rights. The bill implements federal protection for gay marriage. Justice Clarence Thomas explained that the court needs to reconsider its past rulings which guaranteed access to contraception and the right to gay marriage since the legal arguments for both rulings were similar to the ones in Roe v. Wade.

The Days of Our Lives star, who is currently dating non-binary musician G Flip, was not too happy with the state of affairs in most US citizens’ lives. Mike Pence’s call for a National Abortion Ban has been a matter of uproar for citizens who have been stripped of their rights to decide what to do with their bodies. Stause, like other pro-choice women, stood up for women and their bodies.

“Griswold: case granting CONTRACEPTIVES without government restriction. Lawrence: The gov has no say in CONSENTUAL sexual conduct- couple arrested for having sex in the privacy of their home. Obergefell: Marriage Equality for all. Now Mike Pence calling for National Abortion Ban,” she wrote, urging readers to fight this hypocrisy.

Obergefell: Marriage Equality for all Now Mike Pence calling for National Abortion Ban FIGHT THIS🙏🏼 https://t.co/Rzq92kmaJM pic.twitter.com/oYzLazq5cx — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) June 26, 2022

Stause also retweeted Dave Holmes’s post about the couple’s arrest in the Lawrence v Texas case wherein they were arrested for having sex inside their home.

For real tho: the couple who were arrested for having sex inside their own home, whose case became Lawrence v Texas, the case these lil stinkers in robes are thinking about overruling, were arrested for having sex inside their own home IN 1998. #pride — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) June 26, 2022

“Our basic rights are younger than the first Nsync album, and they are fragile as hell,” said Holmes, established author and editor.

Despite increasing support for gay rights, approval of the same-sex marriage bill by the Senate still remains uncertain.