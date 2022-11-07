—

Four Church of England bishops have said they support same-sex marriages, including for gay clergy.

In an essay, Bishop of Oxford Dr. Steven Croft, said that the Church’s position on same-sex marriages had “caused genuine hurt, disagreement and pain”, and issued a personal apology for the church’s views being “slow to change”.

Slow To Change

Three others, the bishops of Worcester, Dudley and Reading, Dr. John Inge, Martin Gorick and Olivia Graham respectively, said they support Dr Croft’s views.

In the essay, Together in Love and Faith, said that he needs to “acknowledge the acute pain and distress of LGBTQ+ people in the life of the Church”. Dr Croft said that the Church needs to address “what seems to me to be the most pressing question requiring resolution”.

‘Love Must Be The Hallmark Of All Our Debates’

Dr Croft also apologised for his own inaction on the issue. “I am sorry that my own views were slow to change and that my actions, and lack of action, have caused genuine hurt, disagreement, and pain.”

The Bishop said that he had heard from LGBTQI members of the Church about the pain caused by its position on same-sex marriages. The Bishop proposed the way the institution can reconcile with opposing views on the issue within the Church of England.

“Any settlement must be founded on love and respect: love and respect for LGBTQ people and their families within and beyond the Church; love and respect for those who take many different views on sexual ethics. This love must be the hallmark of our debates and conduct through this season,” the Bishop added.











