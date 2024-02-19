MAFS Australia Gay Groom To Marry Intruder

An intruder from MAFS Australia is set to fill the role of Michael Felix’s groom, following the abrupt departure of his original match, who deactivated his social media profiles just a day before the wedding.

Expert John Aiken travelled to Melbourne to deliver the news directly to groom Michael Felix, sharing that his match had quit the show via email just before their wedding. Aiken clarified that Simon Flocco’s decision to withdraw from the show stemmed from “pressure” and uncertainty surrounding the experiment.

After a single day of filming, MAFS groom Simon Flocco decided to exit the reality television series. Following the show’s premiere last month, he deleted all traces of his social media presence online.

A Second Chance

Michael Felix will soon have a second chance at finding love as he prepares to tie the knot with Stephen Stewart, a hairdresser from Perth.

Stewart’s official bio states that he’s an “empathetic deep thinker who doesn’t shy away from having an opinion” and is looking for a partner who “likes to be challenged.”

The 26-year-old Perth man is an identical twin, and one of eight children who described himself as the “golden child”.

Stewart has been single for four years since his last partner cheated on him. He comes from an Italian family where he values his relationships with his mother and his stepdad especially.

Looking For A Serious Relationship

Stewart shared with Nine that he was looking for a serious and faithful relationship, and reflected on his personal experience, stating that it had been challenging to find someone in the smaller dating pool of Perth.

His bio reads: “Despite not wanting to get hurt again, Stephen feels ready to trust and let his guard down, he is looking for something meaningful and wants a man who is family orientated with a good sense of humour and killer smile.”

Since its debut in 2015, MAFS has introduced just one gay couple, Craig Roach, and Andy Ankers, during its 2016 season. However, their relationship was short-lived, and ended after only a few days.

Season 11 of the reality dating show has been running for three weeks and the intruders should be making their mark very soon.

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 can be streamed on 9Now.



