Gay Couple’s Surprise Engagement At Kylie Minogue Concert

A gay couple got engaged during pop singer Kylie Minogue’s concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In her most recent television special, “An Audience With Kylie,” Kylie Minogue showcased a setlist of more than a dozen songs. She also took breaks during the performance to answer questions from audience members during her show.

One fan got Minogue’s attention but diverted the question to his partner instead, beginning his proposal with, “I wanted it to be memorable and special for our family, so thank you.”

“Because this question isn’t to you [Kylie], it’s to your superfan, Martin.” Turning to his partner, the man asked, “Martin, would you marry me?”

Before responding to his partner, Martin comically gestured towards Kylie on the stage, asking, “What would you say?”

A MARRIAGE PROPOSAL IN FRONT OF KYLIE MINOGUE #AnAudienceWithKyliepic.twitter.com/5o8coUqiPz — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) December 10, 2023

When the All The Lovers singer enthusiastically said “Yes!”, he reciprocated to the marriage proposal, with a joyful acceptance.

Following the surprise proposal, Minogue appeared shocked and delighted, asking the audience, “Has that just actually happened?”

The couple went on to share that they first met at one of her Showgirl concerts in 2005, which made the surprise proposal at her London television special a full-circle moment for them.

The couple’s two kids, who wore Padam Padam t-shirts, had introduced their dads to Kylie.

Minogue embraced the couple and their children, expressing her gratitude, “Thank you so much for coming. And congratulations!”

An Audience With Kylie

Earlier this year, the I Should Be So Lucky singer expressed her enthusiasm about performing in London for her television special, “I’m so excited to announce that I am teaming up with ITV for An Audience with at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall!”

“I’ll be performing some of my favourite tracks from throughout my career and no doubt answering some surprising questions from the audience. I can’t wait to share this moment with you all”, she said in a statement.

Fans sent their congratulations to the newly engaged couple, with one user writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Watching An Audience with Kylie Minogue Absolutely beautiful to see the normalisation of a family with two dads and the proposal of one to the other”.