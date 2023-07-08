Ricky Martin And Husband Jwan Yosef Announce Divorce After Six Years Of Marriage

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef have announced their separation after six years, with new claims that the couple were in an open relationship prior to their split.

The Puerto Rican singer and his soon-to-be-ex announced their surprise split yesterday, after seven years of marriage.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children – preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” the couple posted a joint statement on social media.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children. As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives,” they added.

The couple have reportedly ended their marriage ‘amicably’ and have plans to share custody of their four children. Martin welcomed 14-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino via a surrogate prior to his marriage with Jwan, and the couple also have a four-year-old daughter Lucia and a three-year-old son Renn.

Martin and Yosef met in 2015 and were wed two years later before welcoming children Lucia and Renn in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Ricky Martin Supports Open Relationships

According to The Daily Mail, an inside source claimed that the couple were involved in an open relationship for the majority of their marriage.

‘Like many couples, Ricky and Jwan had an open relationship for most of their marriage and this worked for them until it didn’t,’ the source claimed. The source insisted that infidelity was not the cause of the separation and the couple “fell out of love” with one another after years of marriage.

“That being said, neither of them fell in love with someone else. Sex was something they engaged in together and separate with other partners”, they said.

While the former couple has remained private about the intimate aspects of their marriage, the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer did voice his support for open relationships when he portrayed one through the role of Versace’s partner Antonio D’Amico in The Assassination of Giant Versace: American Crime Story.

In an interview with Vulture, Martin stated his desire to normalise relationships like the one he portrayed onscreen, “It’s good for the world; it’s good for me as a gay man with kids.”

“It’s important that we shed some light on power couples like this, even though he was quiet and behind the scenes and he was just there supporting his man for 15 years”, Martin added.

“We want to normalize another kind of reality for open relationships. And that’s what we’re doing. There’s absolutely nothing wrong. We’re just two very self-secure men that are completely in love with each other, that trust each other to the maximum level, and here we are”, he said.





