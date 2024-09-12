City of Sydney Council Gives Mardi Gras $250,000 in Free Rent

The City of Sydney council has green-lit a two-year deal to pay the full cost of rent of a CBD office space for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) organisation.

Two years of rent for commercial office space, located on the ninth floor of 309 Pitt St in Sydney’s CBD, is advertised at $257,730 – and the entire amount will be subsidised by the council.

The decision was unanimously approved by the City of Sydney council in the meeting on 19 of August, but was first reported by The Daily Telegraph this week.

Ongoing financial difficulties for Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

The decision to pay rent for Mardi Gras comes a few months after news that the City of Sydney and the NSW Government would bail out the Mardi Gras festival with a $1.1 million cash injection, after SGLMG experienced severe financial difficulties during the 2024 festival.

Organisers consequently confirmed the 2025 festival would be “leaner”.

In May, a statement from the SGLMG read, “Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Ltd advised that the 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival had experienced significant financial pressures because of broader economic conditions including increased event production and delivery costs and reduced ticket sales due to the cost-of-living crisis.”

A SGLMG representative told Star Observer that the organisation has been exploring how to cut back on costs for the festival, which included asking the council for further financial support.

“Like many festivals over the past year, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has faced significant financial challenges due to a combination of external factors, including rising costs and a difficult economic climate,” said a representative for the Mardi Gras festival.

“To ensure the Festival’s longevity, we have been exploring various cost-saving measures, including seeking subsidised office space through our long-term supporter, the City of Sydney.

“We remain committed to delivering a vibrant and unforgettable celebration in 2025 and beyond, continuing to champion LGBTQIA+ visibility and inclusion.

“Planning is well underway, and we look forward to sharing details of the 2025 program later this year.”