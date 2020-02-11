—

By Rita Bratovich

If you need your funny bone tickled then come to Darlinghurst Theatre for Comedy Kiki. (If you need anything else tickled, please consult your preferred app.) This is Mardi Gras’ premium queer comedy event featuring a line-up of the best and funniest queers in the business.

Zoë Coombs Marr has more awards than will ever fit in the pool room. Her hit show, Bossy Bossom, got her nominated for a Helpmann and won her a Herald Angel and was filmed for international release on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.

She received similar accolades for Trigger Warning, which won Most Outstanding Show at the 2016 Melbourne Comedy Festival, as well as the Golden Gibbo, and two Green Room Awards, among others. Marr has toured around Australia, England and the US and will kick-arse in Darlinghurst on February 13.

Geraldine Hickey is the patron saint of perseverance. At 40, after years of breaking stones on the comedy circuit chain gang, Hickey has become most wanted as a comedian.

Her show, Things Are Going Well, was recently nominated for the Melbourne Comedy Festival Award for the Most Outstanding Show, and took home the Piece of Wood Award (apparently quite prestigious if also thrifty.) You can take a date to her show on February 14.

Nath Valvo runs on unnatural energy (no drug reference intended). He talks endlessly, bounces around like a prize-winning game-show contestant, and peppers his routine with military grade rapid fire jokes.

Valvo has been blessed with a funny life, providing a bounty of material which he readily shares. His 2019 show, I’m Happy For You, saw him nominated for Most Outstanding Show at the Melbourne Comedy Festival. Catch him if you can on February 15.

While we’re on the subject of Valentine’s Day (well, we were a couple of paragraphs ago, sort of), Darlinghurst Theatre is going to help you find your one true love very quickly through their Queer Speed Dating event.

As part of Comedy Kiki, Two Queers Walk Into a Bar’s Jenna Suffern and Brendan Hancock will host an evening of laughter, creativity, romance, and craft. Make your own Valentine’s Day card, win a free giveaway, buy a Love Cocktail and meet the whomever of your dreams.

Spend the night in Eternity. (See what we did there?)

Free glass of bubbly on arrival. February 14.

