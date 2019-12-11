—

Star Health, a leading provider of primary health and community care services in the inner south east of Melbourne has taken the second floor of the Victorian Pride Centre, where it will locate its administrative and organisational headquarters, along with outreach services.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Victorian Pride Centre and to be supporting their leadership in delivering an exciting future for the LGBTIQ community.” said Star Health Board Chair, Tass Mousaferiadis.

“At Star Health we are there for the health of all our community. To be a part of The Victorian Pride Centre aligns to our core values of building a community that embraces diversity.

For over 40 years, the Rainbow Tick accredited Star Health has been committed to providing an inclusive service to the community, in a working work environment where individuals feel safe, affirmed and celebrated.

“We are committed to creating a safe, welcoming and inclusive space. Inclusiveness and equity underpin Star Health’s approach and closely reflect the Pride Centre’s recently adopted health and community service principles” said Victorian Pride Centre Chair, Jude Munro AO.

“We are excited to welcome the highly regarding and respected Star Health team as an anchor tenant to the Pride Centre in late 2020.”

Commercial tenants aligned to the LGBTIQ community are currently being selected to occupy a portion of the overall floor space within the Centre. This is part of the Pride Centre’s overall operational model, which is focused on sustainability and affordability, providing for a range of tenants across sectors and industries. Diversity in service offerings will ensure a vibrant holistic Centre for everyone.

“All of us at Star Health are excited to have found a place in a building that is set to become an iconic community hub that will add so much to the LGBTIQ community, St Kilda and beyond.” said Star Health Acting CEO, Kent Burgess

Star Health is the third tenant announced for the Victorian Pride Centre, with Minus18 and JOY 94.9 taking space on the first floor.