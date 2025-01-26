Local Drag Talent Shines At Hairy Mary’s On The Gold Coast

A local drag night at Gold Coast LGBTQIA+ bar Hairy Mary’s has proved to be a surprise hit for local drag talent.

The weekly event is drawing huge crowds and showcasing amazing talent.

And it just keeps getting bigger and better.

Baby Drag at Hairy Mary’s

Since opening in 2024 on the Gold Coast Hairy Mary’s has built a strong reputation for supporting local community and providing a safe and inclusive space for all.

Through their weekly events including trivia nights, community BBQ’s, special events and parties as well as their weekend celebrations they have created plenty of opportunities for many performers.

However it is their recent event “Tight Ass Thursdays” which features their “Baby Drag” competition that has really seen local performers shine.

Each week a group of local up and coming queens take to the stage to perform and compete for a chance to host the following weeks event and show their talents to the community, with the winner voted by the audience.

Although barely two months old the event has proved a huge success says Hairy Mary’s owner Steven Fahd.

“Since starting the event in December we have seen a fantastic interest in the event that has seen crowds filling the venue every week as they come along and support our local drag talent.”

The event serves as an important opportunity to showcase local talent that Steven found was overflowing on the Gold Coast.

“We have such a strong cast of local performers here at the venue who we try to provide regular work to. However I was being contacted by so many drag performers who really wanted the opportunity to get on stage and showcase their talents and I wanted to find a way to make that happen” he said.

“By creating this weekly event we were able to create a space that gives these performers a place to shine and they have been incredible.”

“When I put the call out for performers the response was far more than I could have expected.”

“We’ve had such a diverse range of performers as the event is not limited to just drag queens, drag performers of any gender and identity are welcome and the talent they have showcased has been incredible.”

However Steven reveals the event wouldn’t go ahead without the help of his fantastic team, including Alessa. Each week she co-ordinates and manages all of the queens competing to ensure the night runs smoothly and they are safe and looked after and can enjoy their time on stage.

The event has seen more drag stars join resident performers Dixie Wrecked, Miss D and Natasha St James and Carmen Taykett.

Notably drag queen Robyn Dix has made several appearances since her first time on stage as well as drag king Maximus Gluteus who have shone on stage at Hairy Mary’s since first performing.

Tightass Thursdays, featuring Baby Drag kicks off every Thursday night at Hairy Mary’s from 7pm.

And don’t forget to join the team to celebrate their first birthday this Friday January 31 for a huge party until 1am!