Michael James
November 23, 2024
All That Glitters New Years Eve Party at Hairy Mary’s
Ring in the New Year with a sparkle at Hairy Mary’s on the Gold Coast this New Years Eve.

The only LGBTQIA+ venue on the Gold Coast is hosting their amazing, unforgettable event in just a few a weeks!

December 31st will see the the All That Glitters party fill the venue with four fabulous drag queens, four amazing DJ’s, two bars and a dazzling light show.

Plus, it wouldn’t be New Years Eve without a midnight balloon drop see in the new year!

Enjoy shows by Dixie Wreck, Natasha St James, Miss D and one very special guest!

When: December 31, 7pm until 3am

Where: Hairy Mary’s, 7 Surfers Avenue, Mermaid Beach

Tickets: Available online at hairymarys.com.au

