Sydney LGBTQ+ Figure Gary Morrison Scams UK Nurse Out Of 9K

Gary Morrison, a prominent figure in Sydney’s gay community, has pleaded guilty to scamming a charity and healthcare worker out of almost $45,000, according to the Daily Telegraph. This comes just six months after the long-time ACON volunteer and community advisor was detained by police at Sydney’s Mardi Gras Fair Day.

Appearing at Downing Centre Court on Monday, the 70-year-old was revealed to have scammed a UK nurse, taking $9,058 from them for supposed work visa application expenses. Morrison also pleaded guilty to stealing $35,000 from The Friends of Music (FOM) charity, a Sydney non-profit based at St James’ Church, King Street.

Morrison’s Fraudulent Business Scams UK Nurse

In the matter concerning the UK nurse, the Daily Telegraph reports court documents reveal the operation took place through Morrison’s Potts Point business, eHealthmatch, which has since had its business status cancelled.

In December 2021, the business, which had marketed itself as a “leading health recruitment in Australia for health executives, doctors & nurses”, facilitated a successful job interview between the nurse in question and St Andrew’s Hospital in Adelaide.

Morrison then went on to request $9058.50 from the nurse, supposedly to pay for the visa application fees and his support services. The amount was paid to Morrison in March, which Morrison appears to have transferred into a personal account shortly thereafter.

Despite this, Home Affairs never received any payment from Morrison, though Morrison continued assuring the nurse that the matter was being attended to. By May 30, 2022, Morrison had stopped responding to the nurse’s inquiries altogether.

Gary Morrison Leaves Music Charity 35K In Debt

Less than a year later, Morrison began defrauding the FOM charity, almost three years into his appointment as its treasurer. According to the Daily Telegraph, Morrison’s fraudulent activity there was only revealed a year later, after president Lincoln Law noticed regular, conspicuous requests for outstanding payments owed by the charity.

When Law attended Commonwealth Bank in Martin Place and requested Morrison’s bank statements, they allegedly showed Morrison had spent about $35,000 of charity funds on groceries, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, and hospitality expenses.

Morrison pleaded guilty to both charges, which were adjourned for sentencing on September 15.