As the state battles to keep coronavirus numbers down, a public health warning has been put out for anyone who attended an establishment in Surry Hills on Sunday.

NSW Health has put out an alert for those who visited Hotel Harry, known also as Harpoon Harry on July 26.

A case confirmed today who was at the Apollo Restaurant in Potts Point on July 25 also spent time at the venue in Surry Hills.

Any patron at Harpoon Harry for two hours from 2:15pm to 11pm, must self-isolate and get tested and stay isolated for a full 14 days, even if the test is negative. If symptoms develop, they must get tested again.

Harpoon Harry has been closed to undergo a deep clean.

The alert follows a growing number of COVID-19 cases as NSW Health is asking people across key suburbs to come forward for testing if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 at all.

In the same announcement, NSW Health said those who visited Tan Viet in Cabramatta on July 23 from 12pm to 2pm are also advised they must self-isolate for a period of 14 days and get tested for the virus.

Anyone who attended Matinee Coffee, Marrickville on July 26 between 8am and 9am and on July 27 between 7am and 7:45am is urged to monitor for symptoms and get tested and isolate if symptoms occur.

All three sites have been closed to undergo a deep clean.

For more information on the latest COVID-19 case locations and testing visit the NSW Health website

COVID-19 impacted venues in the CBD: Star City Casino, Pyrmont (Saturday, July 4)

Holy Duck! Restaurant, Chippendale (Friday, July 10, 7.15pm to 9.30pm)

The Village Inn, Paddington (Saturday, 11 July from 6:30 to 10pm)

Love Supreme, Paddington (Tuesday, July 14 from 5.30pm to 9pm)

Thai Rock, Potts Point (Wednesday July, 15 – Saturday, July 25)

The Apollo restaurant, Potts Point (Thursday, July 23 – Saturday, July 25)

Harpoon Harry, Surry Hills (Saturday, July 25 from 2.15pm to 11pm)