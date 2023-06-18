Counter-Protesters Drown Out Protesters At A Drag Queen Storytime In Perth

Another storytelling event with a drag queen was the battleground for protesters and counter-protesters in Perth yesterday, with pro-LGBTQ+ groups shutting down the protesters.

Hosted by drag queen Cougar Morrison at the Maylands Library, the event faced opposition before it even started.

Multiple complaints had been launched about the event, leading Mayor Filomena Piffaretti to remind people that Bayswater “is a place where everyone can feel safe and diversity is valued and respected.”

“I would like to acknowledge everyone who has reached out in support of our Drag Queen Storytime sessions,” she wrote on her Facebook.

“All our Storytime sessions encourage early literacy and a love of books. The Drag Queen Storytime sessions promote inclusiveness and recognise the diversity that exists in our community.”

“One of the City’s core values is respect and we will not tolerate hate speech directed at our staff, performers or library users. The City of Bayswater is a place where everyone belongs.”

Protesting To Protect Children

Despite this, protestors outside the library made claims that the children were exposed to “grooming” and the reason for their protest was to “protect the children.”

As reported by the ABC, Morrison said that the protester’s fears regarding the children were unwarranted.

“We all have working with children cars,” Morrison said.

“There has not been a huge amount of backlash to drag story time until recently, and it’s really an echo response from the transphobic rhetoric we’ve seen in the US.”

Morrison also disproved the comments made by the protesters who believe that the Draq Queen Storytime was not appropriate for children.

“The types of books that we read are what we call inclusive books, meaning that the protagonist might not be of just a white skin colour, you know, and that might be shocking to some people,” she said, as reported by the ABC.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. It’s never been about protecting children. It’s always been an attack on the LGBTQ+ community.”

Counter-Protesters Show Up With Pride

Over 400 counter-protesters turned up to the event and managed to drown out the opposition, with groups like Rainbow Rebellion WA and United Against Bigotry & Racism organising the counter-protest.

Under a group event titled ‘Welcome Rally: Defend Drag Storytime’, the two groups laid out what was at stake.

“A group of far-right, anti-LGBTI+ bigots are coming out to protest against a community drag queen storytime event at the Maylands Public Library. This is just the latest of a growing number of reactionary right wing protests against the LGBTI+ community here in Perth and across the country,” the event description states.

“We cannot allow far-right thugs to successfully bully, intimidate and shut down our community events. Bring your party vibes and let’s drown them out with our Pride!”

The counter-protesters later hailed it as a victory after the event proceeded without any incidents, also thanking other groups in attendance such as Dikes On Bikes WA, LGBTI Rights Australia, Rainbow Community Angels and many more.