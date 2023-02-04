—

Australian drag icon Courtney Act aka Shane Jenek has been honoured with her first-ever wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Sydney as part of its PRIDE zone.

The wax figure is decked out in Courtney’s iconic rainbow Mardi Gras 2020 outfit and sporting a large blonde ponytail. Courtney’s doppelganger currently sits front and center of the space.

Courtney was joined by media and special guests as she happily opened the PRIDE zone.

“2023 is a non-stop celebration for Sydney-siders and the LGBTQIA+ community! Wax Courtney Act starring in the new PRIDE zone at Madame Tussauds Sydney is a big red, shiny cherry on the top of a glittering cake of a year!” Courtney said.

Having been in the works for a year, Courtney sat through as a team of eight took 300 hundred photos and over 100 measurements. This was worth the wait for the drag queen who is “incredibly honoured.”

“Anyone growing up in my generation thinks of being a Madame Tussauds wax figure as this unrealistic wild and crazy dream,” Courtney said.

I think I look uncomfortably unrealistic. It’s so anatomically correct, even capturing my webbed toe.”

“And I didn’t know my ass looked that good.”

General Manager of Madame Tussauds Sydney, Richard Dilly says that the wax figure is fitting for the “launch of our new PRIDE zone.”

“Courtney is a triple threat, and then some, an internationally celebrated icon, whose advocacy and passion for the LGBTQIA+ visibility set the standard,” Dilly said.

“We can’t wait for guests to come and be inspired by our technicoloured tribute to this absolute Australian force and role model!”