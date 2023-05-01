Crowds Show Up To Support Trans Montana Representative Zooey Zephyr

More than 1,000 people attended a rally of support for trans Montana Representative Zooey Zephyr, on April 28, after State Republicans voted to ban her from House floor for the remainder of the 2023 legislative session.

A Pride and Determination Celebration

On April 26, Zephyr, a Democrat representing Missoula, was banned, after a 68- 32 vote along party lines, by the Republican-led legislature, after she rebuked her colleagues for supporting a ban on gender-affirming care for children.

Zephyr was allowed to retain her seat and cast votes remotely, but she will be not be allowed to participate in debates.

The rally and march, named the Pride and Determination Celebration, was organised by Queer Joy Missoula.

Holding signs that read, “protect trans kids” and “smash the cis-tem”, the crowd, including Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess and many City Council members, marched from Rose Park to Caras Park in Missoula, Montana.

Even more photos, including one with wonderful Izzy Milch: https://t.co/rUdPu2aKKx — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) April 30, 2023

‘The Power Is In Our Hands’

In an article by KPAX News, organiser Jana Richter said, “We are really powerful. This community is here. We’re not going anywhere and we’re here to support folks and provide community when it’s needed the most.”

Organiser Halle Smith added, “It’s to remind the state that the power is in our hands. And even though they silenced Zooey’s microphone and the voices of her constituents, they really can’t silence us.”

After the rally, Zephyr tweeted, “Thank you everyone who came out to the rally last night. As always, it is an honor to be in community with each and every one of you. We’re changing the world, and that change is taking root in Missoula, Montana.”

Thank you everyone who came out to the rally last night. As always, it is an honor to be in community with each and every one of you. We're changing the world, and that change is taking root in Missoula, Montana. (photo courtesy of @dc_laka) pic.twitter.com/Ba9sQAgpq2 — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) April 30, 2023

In a statement released after she was banned from debate, Zephyr wrote, “In recent months, the legislature has launched a relentless assault on the LGBTQI community, introducing bills that aim to undermine our art forms, our literature, our history, and our healthcare.

“As I confronted the ban on gender-affirming care and exposed the grievous harm these bills inflict, I held those responsible to account. Subsequently, Speaker Regier denied me the right to be heard on any bill moving forward.”

Last year Zephyr became the first openly transgender woman to be elected to Montana’s legislature.