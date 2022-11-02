—

In a recent interview, Daniel Radcliffe discussed J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans views and why he chose to speak out.

Radcliffe said, “The reason was I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that. And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.”

Trans Women Are Women

Radcliffe’s open letter was published by The Trevor Project, an LGBT organisation that runs a suicide prevention hotline for LGBTQ+ youth.

In that open letter, Radcliffe wrote, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional healthcare associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter

Radcliffe is not alone. His Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have also voiced their support for trans rights while distancing themselves from Rowling.

Harry Potter Stars Against Transphobia

In June 2020, Watson tweeted, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

Rowling has a history of making transphobic statements.

In March 2022, Rowling spoke out against Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which would make it easier for trans people to change their gender legally.

She also, claimed that lesbians were under attack, tweeting, “I don’t think our politicians have the slightest idea how much anger is building among women from all walks of life at the attempts to threaten and intimidate them out of speaking publicly about their own rights, their own bodies, and their own lives.”

She continued, “Innumerable gay people have been in touch with me to say exactly this. Like women, they- especially lesbians- are under attack for not wishing to be redefined and for refusing to use ideological language they find offensive.”