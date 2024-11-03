Darren Hayes Reveals Truth Behind Savage Garden Break Up

Ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir, Unlovable, Darren Hayes has shared some of the secrets revealed in the book.

The Aussie singer revealed some of the darker parts of his past and also finally revealed an old truth.

Darren Hayes reveals harsh truths in new book

It’s been over twenty years since Darren Hayes skyrocketed to fame as one half of the Aussie pop duo, Savage Garden.

At the height of their fame the band sold over twenty million records and were the name of everyone’s lips.

However the duo only ever released two albums before separating in 2001.

Since then Darren Hayes has kept relatively quiet on the reason behind their split.

He has gone on to release his own solo music over the years, including his most recent album, Homosexual.

However as he prepares to launch his memoir this week Darren has revealed just who was behind the famous split.

Speaking to Stellar this weekend he reveals just what went on behind the scenes.

Hayes told the publication that it was band mate Daniel Jones who was struggling with the pressure of their fame and who had advised he wanted out.

Jones agreed to keep the split a secret and make a statement taking responsibility for the break up, however public perception turned against Darren at time, leaving him labelled the one responsible.

“I don’t care what he thinks,” he told Stellar.

“I’m tired of being afraid to tell the truth. As I say in the book, maybe six or seven years [after the split] he started weaving the truth into his interviews and saying ‘When I left the band …’ And now that’s fact” he says.

“But it’s still this weird, blurry urban myth.”

“I get asked the question so much: would you ever get back together? Well, if you read the book, you’ll know why not” he says.

Hayes also reveals the book will chronicle details the awful domestic violence situation he grew up with as a teenager in Queensland.

He also details his struggle with anxiety and depression and his marriages to both a man and a woman.

Unlovable is released in Australia on Tuesday November 5.