Here’s the Different Ways Trans Men Can Make Their Penis Bigger

What does science actually say about how trans folk can make their penis bigger?

To be perfectly honest with you – not much at all. There have been no scientific studies that delve into the best ways for trans folk to boost their downstairs real estate.

So, I thought I’d share with you my own personal experiences with trying a bunch of the common methods.

Taking hormones for penis size

While some people take testosterone and watch their cocks unspool like hubba bubba tape, most people see growth of three or four centimetres.

While no studies have confirmed this, scholars suspect that the younger you are, the more growth you’ll see.

I’m middle-aged, so I personally looked into something stronger.

DHT (dihydrotestosterone) is a hormone famous for two things – increasing genital size during puberty, and making your hair fall out.

No studies have been done on DHT and adult trans people, but studies giving DHT to children with micropenises have shown good results. (Here’s some studies here, here and here.)

Personally, I also saw good results – though it came at the expense of my hairline and bank account.

It’s an extremely expensive medication that few compounding pharmacies in Australia know how to make.

Penis pumps: temporary mechanical enlargement

Sealing your genitals into a tube and pumping all the air out can certainly make them swell temporarily – but it’s iffy whether you’ll see permanent changes without a rigorous daily regime. Even short-term effects can be fun though!

Kink stores like Eagle Leather in Melbourne supply high-quality pumping kits with tubes especially sized for trans folks.

I found a serviceable kit comprising an acrylic tube, silicon ring, and gauged pump on Aliexpress for about $50. Chinese cupping kits can also offer good value – though be careful, make sure you use a pump with a gauge, and don’t pump too high.

Cis men with average-sized penises comprise the largest and most inventive community of people experimenting with enlargement devices – but also the most hopelessly optimistic.

The availability of 3D printers has led to a proliferation of gadgets which may or may not work, but are certainly marketed as magic bullets. Most of them work by attaching elastic or weights to the shaft of the penis, which exert a continuous pull over hours.

As these are designed for cis penises and labia, sizing can make these devices difficult for trans people to use.

Surgical options for trans penis enlargement

While you might think a man coming at your crotch with a knife is the last thing you need, surgery is the most reliable way to expand your pants’ horizons.

In Australia, we have two types of surgery, and two surgeons who know how to perform them.

Dr Hans Goossen in Brisbane and Dr David Caminer in Sydney and Wollongong both perform phalloplasty, an incredibly expensive and complicated surgery in which a new penis is constructed from grafts and fitted with an erectile device. This surgery results in a penis the same size as a cis man’s (or larger).

Dr Goossen also performs metoidioplasty, an impossible-to-pronounce procedure where the patient’s existing genitals are reconstructed into a micropenis. While this surgery significantly increases girth, it’s not guaranteed to affect length.

Both of these techniques result in an artisan penis tailored to your individual needs.

Removing a vagina, adding a scrotum, the ability to urinate while standing, and shifting the placement are all separate options to consider.

And recently, a study was released saying that out of all the different types of surgery, the number of patients who feel regret or negative about having gender-affirming surgeries (such as the above) is extremely low.

Here’s the bottom line on trans penis enlargement

While many sites promise results that you can sling over your shoulder like a continental solider, no penis enlargement option is absolute or ironclad.

Everyone is different, and different bodies produce different results.

Some other important tips to remember: