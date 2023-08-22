DIVA Awards 2023: And The Winners Are…

After a brief break on account of COVID-19, the Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVA), which celebrates Sydney’s drag scene, came back in a flash of rainbows, glitter, padding, big hair and high heels.

Held in the grand ballroom of the Paddington RSL on August 21, this year marked the 30th anniversary of the DIVA Awards.

First held in 1991 at DCM nightclub, DIVA Awards were created as a way to showcase and celebrate Sydney’s amazing drag queens, and their work, as well as celebrate the amazing people that make up the drag entertainment industry.

And The Winner Is…

To the sound of cheers, host Carmen Geddit announced Cassandra the Queen as the winner of Sydney’s Favourite Showgirl.

“Are you sure?” Cassandra humbly asked the audience, receiving even more cheers.

The nominees for this award included Charisma Belle, Felicity Frockaccino, Jackie Daniels, Tina Bikki, and Jacqui St. Hyde.

The award for Sydney’s Favourite Drag Hostess went to Felicity Frockaccino.

Along with Felicity the nominees for this award included Coco Jumbo. Marilyn Mootrub, Penny D, and Tina Bikki.

The DIVA Moment of of 2023 went to Sydney’s Makeup Brush Challenge, just beating out Midnight Show at Mardi Gras After Party, Natasha Knowles & Hollywould with Kelly Rowland, Dizzy Bility Spray and Wipe, and Aunty Tamara for The Haka.

Ricca Paris and Colleen Windsor were inducted into the Drag Hall of Fame, and Sydney drag performer Vybe was named the DIVA Rising Star for 2023.

Vybe also won Entertainer of the Year along with Carmen Geddit. They were nominated along with other legendary queens Coco Jumbo, Jacqui St. Hyde, and Sia Tequila.

Sydney’s Favourite Venue was awarded to Universal.

The other nominees included Arq Sydney, Beresford Hotel, Imperial Hotel, Oxford Hotel, and Stonewall Hotel.

Full List of DIVA Award Winners For 2023:

Sydney’s Favourite Showgirl: Cassandra the Queen

DIVA Belle Of The Ball 2023: Lada Marks

Sydney’s Favourite DJ: DJ Shanie D

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Show: Photosynthetic made up of drag trio Coco Jumbo, Jacqui St.Hyde, and Tina Bikki.

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Hostess: Felicity Frockaccino

Sydney’s Favourite Male Performer: Eli Crawford

Covid Lockdown Online Variety Show: Let’s Talk About Sex (Verushka Darling)

Covid Post Lockdown Show or Event: Premiere – Universal

Sydney’s Favourite Venue: Universal

Sydney’s Favourite Pub Event: Penny D Trivia

Show of the Year: Best Little Whorehouse In The Inner West

Outstanding Media Achievement: Trevor Ashley

Outstanding Technical Contribution: Jacqui St Hyde – Costuming

The DIVA Moment: Sydney’s Makeup Brush Challenge

DIVA Rising Star: Vybe

Entertainer of the Year, Carmen Geddit & Vybe (Joint Winners)

DIVA 2023 Photos