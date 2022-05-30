—

Do you have a healthy relationship with dating apps?

Probably a lot healthier than when they first came out – remember when they became a thing back in 2009? It was all exciting and new and then, as we’ve since realised happens with all social media, the toxicity of it started to seep out, people realised how much of a time (and battery!) suck they are and how easily it is to get carried away with the vapidness of it all… and yet.

External validation feels so nice!

But if you’ve ever had a substantial break from the apps, you can’t help but wake to the kind of person you become when they are not a part of your life vs. when you are obsessively online. You observe in yourself the inability to focus on any task at hand without the voice in your head nagging you to check if anyone has looked/woofed/tapped or opened their album of naughty no-nos for your viewing pleasure.

Or maybe it’s good for a few goes and then that developed into beautiful friendships, which has certainly been my experience, though the very last message received on Grindr, ‘you chub’ – offered as a statement of fact, devoid of any punctuation, was enough to make me realise that, just maybe, I have enough friends for now!