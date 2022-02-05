—

Sitting in a soft pink cardigan, surrounded by enormous, pink iced cakes with pink butterflies on the kitchen wall behind her, Dolly Paron cuts an imposing figure as she chats on to HollywoodLife’s musical editor, Jason Browe.

This feisty, well renown and celebrated song writer weighed into the reported Damon Albam feud with Taylor Swift. “I don’t care what people think about my songs. Taylor Swift is a great writer, with or without anybody else. I don’t like that when people mistreat the artist.

‘Hot Take Completely False’

The feud began when Damon Albarn told The Los Angeles Times in an interview that “she (Taylor) doesn’t write” her own songs. Dolly waved this off as a criticism. “When you co-write a song, you work just as hard. Sometimes you work harder.”

Aaron Dessner was quick to defend Taylor. “Not sure why you would try to discredit Taylor’s brilliant song writing, your statements couldn’t be further from the truth…you’re obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process,”

This was followed by Jack Antonoff who pointed out “I’ve never met Damon Albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs Taylor writes,” and then suggests that Damon “… maybe …. shuts the fuck up?”

A Swift Apology

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album, ‘Folklore’, an amazing collection of indie-folk songs has been described as– musical comfort food filled with vivid storytelling that offered brief moments of escapism in a terrifying year.

Swift was secretly working on the record, teaming up with The National‘s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, alongside long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff and boyfriend Joe Alwyn (under the pseudonym William Bowery). The album dropped with less than 24 hours’ notice which is very unlike Taylor’s usual planned album campaigns.