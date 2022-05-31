Former US President Donald Trump made transphobic comments during a speech on Friday.

Trump, during a 90-minute speech in Wyoming, proclaimed “We will defend parents’ rights.” 

The former President then continued, “No teacher should ever be allowed to teach transgender to our children without parental consent.”

As the crowd cheered the bizarre comment, Trump added, “Can you imagine?”

The Trump rant drew the attention of Twitter.

One user tweeted, “How do you teach transgender to a child?”

Another tweeted, “I took AP Transgender my senior year and scored a 4 on the test so I didn’t have to take it again in college.”

Since leaving office, Trump has made numerous speeches and endorsements. 

Last month, at a fundraiser, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, he told a “Gays For Trump” supporter in the crowd that they “don’t look gay.”

During his presidency, Trump banned openly trans people from enlisting in the military and dictated that those already serving be discharged.

In April 2021, President Biden reversed the ban and restored the original 2016 Obama-era policies with regard to transgender service members.

