‘Drag Race Down Under’ Queen Slams “F**kin Annoying” Guest Judge Matt Okine

Naomi Lawrence
December 11, 2024
Drag Race Down Under has made a triumphant return for Season 4 with the great Michelle Visage at the helm, following Rupaul Charles’ decision to step down from the Aussie spin-off.  The latest episode brought drama, laughs and a touch of controversy– featuring guest judge Matt Okine.

Friday’s (December 6) episode of Drag Race Down Under’s brought the drama and stellar performances as the queens battled it out for the role of “Tutu Much” on the soap ‘Platypussies on Fire’. The latest episode of Season 4 featured a fabulous (and maybe not so fabulous) lineup of special guests, including Down Under‘s season 2 finalist Hannah Conda, and (straight) Brisbane-based comedian Matt Okine, known for his starring role in the Mother and Son reboot.

 

Shortly after the episode aired, Down Under contestant Nikita Iman who sadly landed in the bottom two, took to X to vent her frustration on unfamiliar guest judge. Referring to Okine as “that f***en guest judge”, she called him “so annoying”.

Fans were quick to respond with one calling out Iman for airing her grievances when she ‘just [did] bad’, unhappy that Okine “came” for her. The Polynesian queen didn’t shy away from the critique, owning up to her less-than-stellar performance with a self deprecating admission, replying, “f*** it was bad wasn’t it”.

In response to Iman’s tweet, reactions from Drag Race fans to Okine’s guest judge appearance were mostly disappointment.

While few others were delighted with his token straight guy takes.

Personally, I think the only straight guy allowed on Drag Race should be Joel Mchale. Judge for yourself but I think he brought *ahem* enthusiasm, banter and Visage might have actually secretly loved him.

This season has already cemented itself as a fan favourite, especially with Visage stepping into the spotlight, bringing her singular charisma and more to the main stage, offering a fresh dynamic to the show. In our exclusive conversation with MOTHER herself Michelle Visage where she spills on her journey to hosting on Drag Race Down Under, her love for Kath & Kim and life outside the iconic franchise.

Similarly, catch the latest Drag Race tea in our interview with Rhys Nicholson who dishes on all things Drag Race Down Under.

Drag Race Down Under Season 4 is available to stream now on Stan, with new episodes dropping weekly

 

