Drag Race Star Detox Casually Comes Out as Transgender At Live Show

Detox, the beloved star from RuPaul’s Drag Race, has casually come out as transgender during a live performance in Chicago.

The reveal occurred on August 21 during Drag PAC’s inaugural show, a politically charged event aimed at mobilising LGBTQIA+ voters ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Detox “I’m Trans Now”

Detox, who rose to fame on season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race and later as a runner-up on All Stars 2, made the announcement in a typical fashion, during a song.

While performing the parody song “Chow Down (at Chick-fil-A)” alongside fellow Drag Race alum Willam Belli, she altered a familiar lyric, declaring to the audience, “I’m trans now” in place of the former lyric that her “a top.”

The crowd responded with resounding support, embracing the empowering moment for the Drag Race star.

Although she didn’t elaborate further during the performance, Detox’s social media presence has been increasingly reflective of her journey.

Her Instagram bio now lists her pronouns as “she/they,” and fans have been quick to voice their support.

One admirer shared, “Detox has been giving doll vibes for a while now, so can’t say I’m surprised. So happy for her though. She’s looking amazing.”

Detox’s coming out is not only a personal milestone but also a poignant statement within a broader cultural and political context.

The event, hosted by Drag PAC, featured performances from other drag luminaries, including Bambi Banks-Couleé, Sativa Diamond, and Lucy Stoole, and served as a rallying point against the increasing anti-drag and anti-trans sentiment in the United States.

With states like Tennessee, Texas, and Montana introducing legislation aimed at restricting drag performances and trans rights, Detox’s announcement serves as a strong stance against the ever increasing attacks on the drag and trans community.

Detox’s journey on RuPaul’s Drag Race is legendary. Known for her sharp wit, striking fashion, and unapologetic persona, she quickly became a fan favourite.

Her return to the All Stars stage solidified her status as a powerhouse in the drag world, where she finished as a runner-up.

Throughout her career, Detox has used her platform to challenge norms, push boundaries, and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, making her recent coming out even more impactful.

As the Drag Race community continues to evolve, Detox joins a growing list of former contestants who have come out as transgender, further highlighting the importance of representation and visibility.