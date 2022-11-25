—

Two-time winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jinkx Monsoon will make her Broadway debut in January next year as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in the beloved show, Chicago.

Monsoon will be performing on Broadway for eight weeks, starting from January 16, and will become the first ever Drag artist to take on the role, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Dream Come True

The winner of season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and winner of All Stars Season 7 will join the Chicago cast as it is set to become the longest-running musical revival in Broadway history.

According to The Internet Broadway Database (IBDB), Chicago has had more than 10 000 performances on Broadway. Monsoon described her joy at the news, exclaiming that she could not “stress enough that this has been a lifelong dream of mine.”

‘She’ll Be Good To You’

Monsoon announced the news on Instagram, posting a photo, where the caption read, “She’ll be good to you”, referencing her character’s solo performance “When You’re Good to Mama.”

Following her season 5 win, Monsoon has performed several one-woman shows and produced two studio albums (The Inevitable Album released in 2014 and The Ginger Snapped in 2018). Monsoon also currently appears in the WOW Presents Plus original, Sketchy Queens, a series they co-created with actor and director Liam Krug.

Monsoon has starred in local productions of Hairspray and Rent at 5th Avenue Theatre and Spring Awakening at Balagan Theatre.





