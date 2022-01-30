—

British comedian and Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK Judge Alan Carr’s estranged husband Paul Drayton won his appeal against a fourteen-week prison sentence for a drink driving offence.

Drayton spent two nights in prison after he was convicted on Wednesday for reversing a 4X4 into a police car last year. Drayton had reportedly registered an alcohol test reading that was “off the scale”.

Judge Shane Barnes, heard the appeal on Friday and agreed that Drayton’s two days in prison would have been “harrowing”, reported The Daily Mail.

“Yes, of course, it is right that we give you an opportunity to make amends and turn your life around,” Judge Barnes said and ruled that the prison sentence would be suspended suspended for two years. Drayton broke down in the court after hearing that he won’t have to go back to jail.

Carr And Drayton Announce Split

Carr has last week announced the separation from his husband , after thirteen long years of coupledom, three of which they spent married.

The couple states the decision to separate is amicable and mutual, with Drayton posting on his Instagram that “It is with great sadness that I share the news that Alan and I have jointly decided to end our marriage. This decision has been very difficult for us both and we part ways with great memories and continued love and friendship for each other as we go our separate ways.

Struggles With Alcoholism

Drayton has struggled with alcoholism in the past. However, Drayton’s alcoholism became a worrying problem for himself and others around him in the October of 2021, when he crashed the car he was driving into a police vehicle. H is blood alcohol level reading four times the legal limit.

A magistrate sentenced Drayton to fourteen weeks in prison and three years without a license earlier this week.

Carr Makes Light Of Divorce

Since the couple publicly announced their surprising divorce last week, Carr has not shied away from the subject, even taking the chance to joke about it during his first public appearance since the announcement.

During his sold-out stand-up performance in Southend, Essex, Carr took the opportunity to joke that “you might have read that I am going through a divorce. I know it is always sad when couples go apart but it is good news if you’re a horny groupe into chubby homosexuals. Travelodge room 242…”

Whilst Carr is publicly making light of the matter, the couples divorce and Drayton’s relapse are a sombre reminder that the LGBTQIA+ community has a higher rate of addiction in comparison to heterosexual counterparts. Statistics show that in Australia up to 25 percent of the general LGBTQIA+ community has moderate alcohol dependency, compared to 5 to 10 percent in the general population. Such stats can have insidious effects on the lives of the community.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.