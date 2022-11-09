—

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four stars Baby and Black Peppa have called out the BBC after the broadcaster confused the two in a social media post.

In her response, Schiffer answered Starlet, Baby and Danny Beard.

When she said Baby, a photo of Black Peppa, labelled Baby, was shown on the screen.

I know I’m late to the party but I genuinely hope the person who edited @dakota_schiffer’s farewell video gets fucking fired. It’s so embarrassing that someone on the @dragraceukbbc socials team can’t differentiate between the only two black girls on the cast 😴 — Baby (@bby_ldn) November 7, 2022

It’s just crazy to me because they would never confuse Danny for Pixie or Dakota for Starlet… But, when it comes to the black girls, everyone wants to play dumb, deaf and blind. interesting… — Baby (@bby_ldn) November 7, 2022

I second that! It’s honestly lazy and disgusting https://t.co/drVDKvJjdg — BLᗑCK “the headpiece” PEPPᗑ 🇬🇧🇯🇲🇸🇽🏁 (@iamblackpeppa) November 7, 2022

As soon as the mistake was spotted, the post in question was removed from all of our platforms. Once again, our sincerest apologies. 2/2 — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) November 7, 2022

Shout out the the @dragraceukbbc socials team for taking responsibility for their actions. Thank you ✨ https://t.co/ucVF4fGAPl — Baby (@bby_ldn) November 7, 2022