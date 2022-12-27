—

Drag Superstar Eureka O’Hara has come out as a transgender woman.

“I’m blessed now because I know who I am without question, Eureka said in an interview with People Magazine.

Advertisement

Attributed Decision to Come Out to Her Show, ‘We’re Here’

Eureka, 31, who has been on hormone replacement therapy for seven months, attributed her decision to come out to her show on HBO called We’re Here.

In the show, drag performers Eureka, Shangela, and Bob the Drag Queen visit small towns in the United States, preparing residents to participate in a one-night-only drag show.

According to People Magazine, during the filming of an episode in Florida, Eureka met two trans people, Mandy and Dempsey, who made her rethink her identity.

“Hearing the story of Mandy regretting losing all that time — and all the regret and the pain that she was going through during the time of not fully being herself — was really important to me. When I left Mandy’s house that day, I started spiraling. It just had me searching my mind, ‘What is happening, what is going on?’ Then I just answered myself: ‘I’m trans. I’m a trans woman.’ It just clicked.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eureka! 💜🐘👑 (@eurekaohara)

Different to Past Experiences Coming Out

Eureka said that this coming out was different to her past experiences coming out.

“I got to decide for the first time ever in my life how I came out, ’cause I never had that experience before.

“I was always called gay before I ever even knew what gay was; when I wanted to transition before, I was told by the other people in my life and trans people that I was trans before I really understood what it was. This time it was like, I get to do it my way.”

Eureka appeared in season 9, season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She was also in season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.