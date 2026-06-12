DV-Alert Launches National LGBTQIA+ Domestic Violence Workshop With ACON & Lifeline

National domestic and family violence training provider, DV-alert, has launched its first dedicated workshop aimed at helping frontline workers better support LGBTQIA+ people experiencing domestic and family violence.

The new ‘DV-alert: Working with LGBTQ+ Communities’ workshop will begin rolling out nationally from nxt month, providing training for workers across health, allied health, community and social services to better recognise, respond to and refer LGBTQIA+ people experiencing this kind of abuse and violence.

The workshop was developed with guidance from LGBTQIA+ subject matter experts, practitioners and victim-survivors from around Australia, and focuses on inclusive practice, barriers to support, recognising abuse and connecting people with appropriate services.

The launch comes during Pride Month, but alos against a backdrop of concerning statistics, with 41.7% of LGBTQIA+ people reporting they have experienced an abusive relationship.

National Manager of DV-alert Vanessa Ambrose said frontline workers play a critical role in identifying and responding to domestic and family violence.

“It is important to note that domestic and family violence can affect people of all genders, sexualities and relationship types, which is why it is critical to explore and develop ways to better support diverse experiences,” Ambrose said.

“This training provides a safe space for frontline workers to learn, connect and be empowered to recognise and respond confidently to those in need, helping ensure LGBTQ+ people experiencing violence are better recognised, supported and connected to appropriate services.”

Content Editor and Subject Matter Expert Dr Paula Fernandez Arias said queer people can face multiple barriers when seeking help.

“LGBTQ+ people and communities can face compounding barriers not only when accessing support, but also in recognising their experiences as domestic and family violence in the first place,” she said.

“The research shows that when people do not see themselves reflected in mainstream narratives about who experiences domestic and family violence, they can be less likely to identify abuse and seek help.”

Dr Fernandez Arias said programs such as DV-alert play an important role in strengthening early intervention and support for LGBTQIA+ victim-survivors.

LGBTQIA+ lived experience helped shape workshop

The workshop was developed through collaboration between government agencies, community organisations, LGBTQ+ subject matter experts and victim-survivors of domestic and family violence.

Project Manager Jazmeen Payne, who contributed to the workshop as both a project lead and LGBTQIA+ victim-survivor advocate, said many people in the community still worry whether services will understand their experiences.

“Too many LGBTQ+ people experiencing domestic and family violence have carried the added worry of wondering whether the services they turn to will recognise their experiences or know how to respond,” Payne said.

“It can be life-changing when an LGBTQ+ victim-survivor seeks help and are met by frontline workers who understand the realities of LGBTQ+ experiences of domestic and family violence, recognise the barriers people can face when accessing support, and respond in a way that is safe and inclusive.”

LGBTQIA+ health organisation ACON served as the pilot workshop partner and was involved in the workshop’s development through an expert advisory process. The organisation will continue supporting the national delivery of the training alongside DV-alert facilitators.

DV-alert

DV-alert is a nationally recognised domestic and family violence training program funded by the Australian Government Department of Social Services as part of the National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children 2022–2032.

Training and assessment are delivered by Lifeline Australia and approved third-party providers.

Since 2007, the program has focused on building the knowledge and capability of frontline workers to help prevent and respond to domestic and family violence. During the 2024-25 financial year, DV-alert delivered 422 workshops nationally, training 4,093 frontline workers and reaching more than 7,100 learners across Australia through workshops, community education and online learning.

The workshop launches on July 1, but you can sign up in advance.