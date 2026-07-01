Nominate Your Community Hero At The 2026 Honour Awards

Shine a light on LGBTQIA+ people and organisations in NSW making a positive difference in the lives of others at the 2026 Honour Awards.

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Honour Awards, the premier LGBTQIA+ community awards celebration in New South Wales, and you’re invited to help shine a light on individuals and organisations that strengthen, support and uplift rainbow communities.

Organised by ACON since 2007, the Honour Awards celebrate exceptional service and achievements that have made lasting and positive change for rainbow communities across NSW.

“Every day, people from all walks of life and many community groups and organisations do incredible work that improve the lives of LGBTQ people and their families,” says ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse. “The Honour Awards are all about celebrating outstanding community service, leadership and excellence.”

This year, nominations are open in categories covering community, health, HIV, entertainment, media, business and visual arts sectors, as well as a new category recognising the vital contribution of community volunteers.

“Honour recognises well-known achievers and also those whose contributions are less widely recognised,” Woodhouse said. “The new Volunteer Hero category celebrates the quiet, consistent work that often happens behind the scenes but is essential to community wellbeing. Volunteers are the glue that holds many of our community organisations, groups and initiatives together.”

Previous recipients – like Sydney nightlife icon DJ Gemma – have spoken about the significance of being recognised by their community.

DJ Gemma was recognised in 2024 for her achievements in entertainment and community building.

“I felt so honoured to have been nominated, and totally unexpected to have won an award,” she said. “It was a special moment and was very touching to have been acknowledged by the community.”

The 2026 Honour Awards Ceremony and Reception will be held at the historic Paddington Town Hall on Thursday 8 October, with the move to a new venue helping make the event more accessible this year.

“The venue change comes alongside more affordable ticket options, ensuring that celebrating our community champions remains accessible to all who wish to participate,” Woodhouse said.

Woodhouse also thanked the event’s partners and sponsors for their continued support.

“Our ability to come together and celebrate our communities’ achievements is made possible by the generous support of our partners and sponsors. We’re grateful for your support and look forward to celebrating with you all at the 2026 Honour Awards.”

2026 HONOUR AWARDS CATEGORIES

Community Hero

Young Achiever

Community Organisation

Volunteer Hero – NEW CATEGORY

Health & Wellbeing

HIV Hero

Arts, Entertainment & Media

Business Award

Visual Arts Prize

Nominations for the 2026 Honour Awards are now open at honourawards.com.au.