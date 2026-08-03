MP Mark Butler Announces $18.1 Million In Funding For LGBTQIA+ Health Services

The Albanese Government is investing more than $18.1 million in various projects that support the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ Australians. The announcement, delivered by Minister for Health and Aging, Mark Butler, comes just two months after Australia’s national LGBTQ+ health survey first opened.

A bulky $10 million of this investment is slated to go to La Trobe University, who, in partnership with ACON, Thorne Harbour Health, and Certified B Corporation Portable, are seeking to deliver an innovative new health program for the queer community.

La Trobe’s New LGBTQ+ Health Scheme

The program, which aims to assist LGBTIQA+ people in finding accessible healthcare that is safe, respectful, and inclusive, will establish a national voluntary training and accreditation scheme. Primary care providers seeking to be accessible via the scheme are required to undergo expert training in the delivery of safe and affirming care for LBGTQ+ people.

Professor Adam Bourne, Director of La Trobe’s Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health, and Society, highlighted the program, if successful, will bring LBGTQ+ health outcomes in line with broader societal trends.

“By improving access to inclusive primary care,” Bourne said, “the program aims to encourage earlier intervention and preventive healthcare, improve health outcomes and help reduce health disparities experienced by LGBTIQA+ communities.”

The scheme marks an enormous leap forward for ACON’s pioneering work in the area, including but not limited to their “Gay Friendly GP List”, produced by STI Gay Men’s Action group (STIGMA).

18 LGBTQ+ Health Grants To Top It Off

On top of La Trobe’s new health program, the Albanese Government has allocated an additional $8.1 million in grants awarded to 18 LGBTQ+ initiatives across Australia. Success projects were selected through an independent assessment process administered by LGBTIQ+ Health Australia, the country’s national peak body for LGBTIQ+ health and wellbeing.

“Every Australian deserves health care that is safe, accessible, respectful and free from judgement,” said MP Mark Butler. “These grants will give LGBTIQA+ people better access to the health information and care they need, improving outcomes and communities.”

Among the recipients of the largest grants are ACON, Queensland Positive People Inc, Switchboard Inc (Victoria), and The Twenty-Ten Association Inc (NSW), though the full list is populated with many more organisations, both state and national.

“This investment recognises the critical role that LGBTIQA+ community-led organisations play in delivering safe, inclusive and responsive health initiatives,” said Carolyn Gillespie, Board Chair of LGBTIQ+ Health Australia.

“We welcome the Australian Government’s commitment to supporting this work and look forward to seeing these projects contribute to lasting improvements in health equity and wellbeing for LGBTIQA+ communities nationwide.”