Finalists Announced For The 2026 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards

National News News
Chloe Sargeant
April 21, 2026
Finalists Announced For The 2026 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards
Image: Mark H Dickson

The finalists for the 2026 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards have been unveiled, spotlighting the organisations and individuals quietly – and not so quietly – reshaping what inclusive workplaces look like across the country.

Set to take place on May 29 at the ICC Sydney Grand Ballroom, this year’s ceremony promises a high-energy celebration of leadership, allyship and innovation, bringing together some of the nation’s most influential changemakers in LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Produced by Pride in Diversity, the awards recognise organisations driving measurable change for LGBTQ+ employees, backed by the rigorous benchmarking of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI).

Director of ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, Dawn Emsen-Hough, said the finalists represent workplaces where inclusion is more than just a policy.

“All Australians deserve the right to bring their best selves to work. We know that isn’t always the case, but these finalists are actively dismantling those barriers to create environments where everyone belongs,” she said.

“Their dedication to inclusion delivers not just cultural benefits but also tangible business advantages, helping to build organisations where both people and performance flourish.”

Emsen-Hough noted that recognition as an AWEI finalist reflects “a deliberate and sustained commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion,” particularly at a time when some organisations are stepping back from diversity efforts.

“They have stayed the course, continued to invest, and remained focused on delivering meaningful outcomes for their people,” she said.

Full list of 2026 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards finalists

CEO of the Year Award

  • Glenn Morgan (he/him), Deutsche Bank
  • Stuart Rose (he/him), ISS Facility Services Australia & New Zealand
  • Claire Ross (she/her), Mercer Super
  • Mark Nielson (he/him), Talent International

Executive Leadership Award

  • Gary Starr (he/him), Australia Post
  • Kaele Stokes (she/her), Dementia Australia
  • Heather Hicks (she/her), KPMG Australia
  • Claire Ross (she/her), Mercer Super

LGBTQ+ Inclusion Innovation Award

  • “Activating Parents as Allies for LGBTQ+ Inclusion,” Capgemini
  • “Dan’s Diner Midsumma Activation,” Endeavour Group
  • “Rainbow Immersion,” PwC Australia
  • “PRYSM Committee,” Spark North East Link

LGBTQ+ Role Model Award

  • Ellie Watts (they/them), Australian Retirement Trust
  • Sarah Tell (she/her), Brisbane City Council
  • Michelle Pallas (she/her), KPMG Australia
  • Claire Alexander (she/her), Russell Kennedy Lawyers
  • Dr. WiL Robles (he/they), Swinburne University of Technology

Network Leader of the Year

  • Amy Ewing (she/her), Ampol
  • Harry Coulter (he/him), Ashurst
  • Craig Rath (he/him), Datacom
  • Cath Emery (they/them), NSW Police Force
  • Jesse Brown (he/him), Westpac Group

Sally Webster Ally Award

  • Chloe Batchelor (she/her), AGL Energy
  • Gary Starr (he/him), Australia Post
  • Peta Camilleri (she/her), Capgemini
  • Paula Gerber (she/her), Monash University

Sapphire Inspire Award

  • Professor Sophia Nimphius (she/her), Edith Cowan University
  • Sylvia Yeo (she/her), Dementia Australia

Since launching in 2011, the awards have become a cornerstone of Australia’s workplace inclusion landscape.

As Emsen-Hough put it, these finalists aren’t just improving workplace culture – they’re helping set the standard for what inclusion in Australia can, and should, look like.

You find out more information here.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

“Kicking Us While We’re Down”: LGBTQIA+ Staff React To ABC Dropping Diversity Programs
April 8, 2026 | Patrick Lenton

“Kicking Us While We’re Down”: LGBTQIA+ Staff React To ABC Dropping Diversity Programs
National News News
ABC Drops Pride in Diversity And LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Programs Citing Editorial Independence
April 8, 2026 | Patrick Lenton

ABC Drops Pride in Diversity And LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Programs Citing Editorial Independence
National News News
LGBTQ Organisations Welcome NSW Hate Crime Reforms And Call For More Support For The Community
March 17, 2026 | Patrick Lenton

LGBTQ Organisations Welcome NSW Hate Crime Reforms And Call For More Support For The Community
New South Wales News News
Remembering Our Queer Elders At Marks Park Sunrise Ceremony
February 16, 2026 | Amelie Mcintosh

Remembering Our Queer Elders At Marks Park Sunrise Ceremony
Pride Guide
What Have We Lost With 2026’s Mardi Gras Parade After Party Cancellation?
February 13, 2026 | Leigh Boucher

What Have We Lost With 2026’s Mardi Gras Parade After Party Cancellation?
Essay Opinion