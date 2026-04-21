Finalists Announced For The 2026 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards

The finalists for the 2026 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards have been unveiled, spotlighting the organisations and individuals quietly – and not so quietly – reshaping what inclusive workplaces look like across the country.

Set to take place on May 29 at the ICC Sydney Grand Ballroom, this year’s ceremony promises a high-energy celebration of leadership, allyship and innovation, bringing together some of the nation’s most influential changemakers in LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Produced by Pride in Diversity, the awards recognise organisations driving measurable change for LGBTQ+ employees, backed by the rigorous benchmarking of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI).

Director of ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, Dawn Emsen-Hough, said the finalists represent workplaces where inclusion is more than just a policy.

“All Australians deserve the right to bring their best selves to work. We know that isn’t always the case, but these finalists are actively dismantling those barriers to create environments where everyone belongs,” she said.

“Their dedication to inclusion delivers not just cultural benefits but also tangible business advantages, helping to build organisations where both people and performance flourish.”

Emsen-Hough noted that recognition as an AWEI finalist reflects “a deliberate and sustained commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion,” particularly at a time when some organisations are stepping back from diversity efforts.

“They have stayed the course, continued to invest, and remained focused on delivering meaningful outcomes for their people,” she said.

Full list of 2026 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards finalists

CEO of the Year Award

Glenn Morgan (he/him), Deutsche Bank

Stuart Rose (he/him), ISS Facility Services Australia & New Zealand

Claire Ross (she/her), Mercer Super

Mark Nielson (he/him), Talent International

Executive Leadership Award

Gary Starr (he/him), Australia Post

Kaele Stokes (she/her), Dementia Australia

Heather Hicks (she/her), KPMG Australia

Claire Ross (she/her), Mercer Super

LGBTQ+ Inclusion Innovation Award

“Activating Parents as Allies for LGBTQ+ Inclusion,” Capgemini

“Dan’s Diner Midsumma Activation,” Endeavour Group

“Rainbow Immersion,” PwC Australia

“PRYSM Committee,” Spark North East Link

LGBTQ+ Role Model Award

Ellie Watts (they/them), Australian Retirement Trust

Sarah Tell (she/her), Brisbane City Council

Michelle Pallas (she/her), KPMG Australia

Claire Alexander (she/her), Russell Kennedy Lawyers

Dr. WiL Robles (he/they), Swinburne University of Technology

Network Leader of the Year

Amy Ewing (she/her), Ampol

Harry Coulter (he/him), Ashurst

Craig Rath (he/him), Datacom

Cath Emery (they/them), NSW Police Force

Jesse Brown (he/him), Westpac Group

Sally Webster Ally Award

Chloe Batchelor (she/her), AGL Energy

Gary Starr (he/him), Australia Post

Peta Camilleri (she/her), Capgemini

Paula Gerber (she/her), Monash University

Sapphire Inspire Award

Professor Sophia Nimphius (she/her), Edith Cowan University

Sylvia Yeo (she/her), Dementia Australia

Since launching in 2011, the awards have become a cornerstone of Australia’s workplace inclusion landscape.

As Emsen-Hough put it, these finalists aren’t just improving workplace culture – they’re helping set the standard for what inclusion in Australia can, and should, look like.

You find out more information here.