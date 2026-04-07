ABC Drops Pride in Diversity And LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Programs Citing Editorial Independence

The ABC has quietly withdrawn from key LGBTQ+ and diversity partnerships, including ACON’s Pride in Diversity program, after significant external pressure equating the relationships with a loss of editorial independence.

In an internal announcement first reported by The Guardian Australia, the ABC confirmed it would end memberships with ACON’s Pride in Diversity program, the Australian Disability Network and the Diversity Council of Australia following a review of external partnerships.

The broadcaster said the arrangements were “no longer providing sufficient value” and emphasised a renewed focus on editorial independence. An ABC spokesperson told The Guardian the organisation would “always invest in these fundamental principles” and would redirect funding toward internal initiatives.

“The ABC remains committed to diversity and inclusion and will redirect funding to internal initiatives.”

The decision follows years of political and internal scrutiny over whether such partnerships created a perception of bias. Right wing media, anti LGBTQ advocacy groups, and grilling in senate estimates pointed to the ABC’s involvement in ACON’s Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI), which ranked and awarded the ABC based on its inclusion and diversity scores. ACON is a leading Australian not-for-profit that provides health promotion, HIV prevention, and community support services for LGBTQ+ people.

The Guardian reports that the ABC was paying at least $12,000 a year to ACON. In 2022, the ABC’s own Media Watch program flagged a possible conflict of interest in the partnership.

ACON’s Pride in Diversity program is a national, membership-based program that helps employers improve LGBTQ+ inclusion in their workplaces by providing training, advice and benchmarking tools, including the Australian Workplace Equality Index, which measures and compares organisations’ progress on inclusive policies and culture.

A spokesperson for ACON stressed the organisation “does not seek to, nor do we have, any influence over the way media outlets who are members of Pride in Diversity report issues,” adding it would continue supporting workplaces to improve LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The move happens under new managing director Hugh Marks, who has initiated a top-down review of partnerships. Recently, the UK’s BBC made a similar move and exited a Stonewall diversity scheme due to similar impartiality concerns.

The ABC’s coverage of LGBTQIA+ issues, including marriage equality, hosting Mardi Gras, and inclusive programming especially around children’s shows has received constant criticism from conservatives and hate groups, such as Liberal senator Alex Antic calling the broadcaster a “publicly funded propaganda outfit” due to a drag queen reading on Play School.