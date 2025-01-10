Emma Thompson & Christopher Eccleston To Star In Trans Rights Film

British acting icons Emma Thompson (Love Actually) and Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who) have been cast in a new drama film portraying an important UK court case about a trans woman’s marriage.

Hear Me Roar, directed by Amy Coop, is set to tell the story of the Bellinger vs. Bellinger case, which sought to legally recognise the marriage of Elizabeth Bellinger, a trans woman, and had a huge impact on trans rights as a whole in the UK.

The film, co-written by screenwriter Lisa McMullin and the case’s lawyer Ashley Bayston, has also cast Bridgerton star Julian Ovenden, Sex Education and Heartstopper actress Rebecca Root and television/theatre actress Anna Friel.

Bellinger vs. Bellinger is considered an essential family law case for trans rights and marriage validity in the UK. Elizabeth Bellinger had married her husband Michael in 1981, but did not enjoy the legal recognition that usually comes with marriage.

Elizabeth argued that this lack of recognition was a discriminatory violation of her human rights, and took it to court with her lawyer Ashley Bayston in 2000. Though the case didn’t recognise the validity of her marriage, it prompted the release of a draft Gender Recognition Bill in 2003, which was signed into law the following year and allowed trans people to legally change their gender for all purposes, including marriage.

Emma Thompson and crew share excitement

Speaking to Variety, lawyer Ashley Bayston said she “can’t believe this is finally happening and that the story of Liz and my battle is to be told by such an amazing team of actors. We used to joke about a film being made some day but couldn’t imagine such young and glamorous actors portraying us. This story has to be told and these are exactly the right people to tell it.”

Emma Thompson shared her excitement in getting involved, saying: “I’m weeping like a baby, it’s so moving and powerful and funny. It’s a great story and script with wonderful characters – I just loved it and it moved me deeply. I think it’s both fascinating and profoundly meaningful and essential.”

Director Amy Coop also commented on the announcement, saying that “It’s a privilege to be working with such a great team to tell this incredible story, an overlooked part of modern British history that represented a seismic shift for LGBTQ+ people.”