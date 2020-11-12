—

The Sydney WorldPride Board is looking to recruit additional members who are expected to be involved through the stages of Sydney WorldPride in 2023.

In the early stages of securing Sydney WorldPride 2023, an interim Board was appointed in order to secure funding for the organisation and develop a governance process. Now a permanent board is needed.

The Sydney WorldPride Board governs the operations of the organisation, including the governance of organisational strategy, finance and risk. The Board liaises closely with the CEO who has responsibility for the day to day running of Sydney WorldPride.

In addition to those Board Members recruited through this process, there are some appointed members that will not be recruited through this process. These members include two nominees of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, one nominee from the NSW Government and one nominee from the Australian Government.

The Constitution of Sydney WorldPride requires that a number of specific Board Committees are established, including a Pride Committee, Nominations Committee, Risk and Planning Committee and an Audit and Finance Committee.

Advertisement it (NFP) entity with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) and Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC).

Sydney WorldPride 2023 will be the first time a WorldPride event has been held in the Asia Pacific Region and the Southern Hemisphere. Sydney WorldPride 2023 CEO Kate Wickett has previously told Star Observer that there will be a light shone on Indigenous communities throughout the festival as well as LGBTQI communities in the Asia Pacific region.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 will feature a dedicated First Nations Hub, which will be completely curated by First Nations people.

The festival will comprise of an Opening Ceremony and a Closing Ceremony, as well as a Pride March and a Human Rights Conference. This Human Rights Conference is set to be a cornerstone of the festival and an immersive experience for all involved.

WorldPride is licensed by InterPride, and is an international event that promotes LGBTQI issues and rights through festivals, parades, celebration and other activities in various host cities around the world.

If you are interested in joining the Sydney WorldPride board you can complete an application form with your current CV at the following link here. Application are open until Dec, 3 2020.