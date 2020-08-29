—

A man has plead guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm after whipping his 15-year-old son with a television cable after finding him using Grindr.

Appearing in front of the Magistrate at Plymouth Crown Court, Francesca Whebell for the Crown Prosecution Service said of the attack that the son was “exploring his sexuality” and that the father had discovered pictures from Grindr the night before the attack. She said that the son attempted to explain the pictures away before leaving for a friend’s house but was later confronted the next morning.

Sentenced to 18 months jail for his actions, the father is said to have hit the child more than 20 times as he shouted, “You are gay” and “you are a woman” as well as shouting “What’s that between your legs?”

Acting as defence counsel solicitor Kevin Hopper tried to claim the father supported his son’s sexuality and was a “loving father” who only objected to the images on the phone.

“It was not the images nor anything else which made him question his son’s sexuality.

“He had been supportive. The fact that he has now lost contact with his own son has broken his heart. The remorse he has shown is genuine.”

In handing down the fathers sentence the attack was described as a “cruel and brutal punishment, motivated by his sexuality, or your perception of his sexuality.”

Referring to images of the boy’s injuries that were seen by the court, Recorder Marcus Pilgerstorfer added.

“On the basis of the photographs, he is likely to be left with some scarring on his arm and he will inevitably suffer some psychological consequences.

“I have no doubt that part of the reason you became angry is that you saw material which you thought indicated he was bisexual.”