Finalists Of Trans Visibility Awards Embody Trans Excellence

The contributions of more than two dozen trans and gender diverse people are being lauded by Transgender Victoria, who announced the finalists for the annual Trans Visibility Awards on Monday.

“This year’s finalists are an inspiring testament to the strength, creativity, and leadership within our TGD communities,” said Dr. Son Vivienne, CEO for the leading body for transgender, gender diverse and non-binary (TGD) people, Transgender Victoria. “We’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on these individuals who are creating real change and celebrating trans joy in all its forms.”

The winners will be announced at the inaugural Gender Revel Gala on November 7 during Trans Month, a event started by Transgender Victoria to pay tribute to the strength, joy, and wholeness of Australia’s transgender, gender diverse and non-binary communities.

Last year’s winners included proud Bibbulman Noongar and Chilean transgender brotherboy and visual artist Jay Kulbardi, Joy 94.9 radio presenter Jocelyn Bishop, and Blak, trans performer Kitty Obsidian.

“The gala is a chance for our TGD communities, allies, and partners to come together in celebration,” Dr. Vivienne added. “It will be a night of connection, joy, and performance, and we look forward to honouring this year’s award recipients.”

Nominee says recognition is “like a love letter from the community”

Categories for the awards acknowledge the work done by trans and gender diverse people across a range of fields, including those making a substantial impact through a project or business, those making a difference in their regional communities, and those who have shown a lifelong dedication and leadership to the trans and gender diverse community.

Oliver Ayres, a disabled trans theatremaker living and working in Naarm, is one of the finalists for the Creative Excellence Award, which acknowledges the significant contributions trans and gender diverse people have made to the creative arts.

Best known for his autobiographical work I’m Ready To Talk Now, which debuted to a sold-out Melbourne Fringe season in 2023, Ayres said he was delighted and honoured with his nomination.

“The cornerstone of my practice as a theatremaker is to tell stories that create social change, and it’s a terrific thing to feel so recognised and supported by my community,” he told Star Observer.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my new work No Seasons in Naarm for Melbourne Fringe after a victory lap of my debut work I’m Ready To Talk Now in the UK. Trans excellence and solidarity forever.”

Finalist for the Most Influential Award, Finn Stirling, is a poet and youth worker who documented his transition online, worked at Youth Affairs Council Victoria and SLAY project, and also with Zoe Belle Gender Collective and Proud2Play.

“To be recognised and celebrated in this way is such a gift and feels like a love letter from community,” he said.

“I’ve turned to TGV many times for support, guidance, and community. I’ve been having peer support sessions with TGV all of this year to support my medical transition and top surgery, and these sessions honestly saved my life, so for this to come for TGV means the world.

“This nomination is a reminder that I’m not out there advocating alone, and even when sometimes it feels that way, I’ll feel the support of our wonderful community behind me.”

Dani Leever, also a finalist for Most Influential, was acknowledged for their work as the Online Editor at Archer Magazine, and as a DJ at a number of landmark queer parties.

“I’m endlessly proud to be part of the Archer Magazine team, where I get to work with incredible writers to help platform their urgently needed stories,” they said.

“I believe so deeply in the power of storytelling and representation. Seeing trans joy celebrated, and acknowledging our hardship with our own voices is essential for connection and wellbeing within our communities. While far right, racist, transphobic, queerphobic and ableist rhetorics are so horrifyingly on the rise globally, moments of connection and celebration are acts of resistance.

“I’m really honoured to be nominated alongside Finn and Ella, and all the amazing nominees across all categories – trans excellence has always been here, and isn’t going anywhere.”