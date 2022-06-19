—

Having never seen, read, or consumed, in any way, Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice, the basis for the hit new movie Fire Island, I was able to view the film with a virgin eye. While I’m sure Austen aficionados would say that nothing comes close to the original iterations on page or screen, Fire Island brings all the feels.

The Gay Rom-Com We All Need!

Fire Island is an American romantic comedy film written by and starring Joel Kim Booster, as Noah, and supported in the storyline by his ex-boyfriend, best buddy Howie, played by Australian-born, Canadian-raised and now American-based, Bowen Yang. Supported by a veritable gaggle of gays of many shapes, sizes, and colours, at the helm of supporting characters is the mumma bear, the always enthralling Margaret Cho, as Erin.

Fire Island – It Doesn’t Seem Very Welcoming

Fire Island itself, the fabled gay Mecca that most Australians have only ever read about, or seen mentioned in pop culture over the last few decades has a certain serial killer je ne sais quoi energy about it.

Maybe because the beautiful gay inhabitants, as portrayed in this film at least, are heinously racist and body-shaming pricks and those cliquey, high school drama vibes just kinda make you feel relieved to be an agoraphobic anti-social who would prefer to keep their coveted covid free status for as long as humanly possible!

It’s also quite shocking that this movie is playing on Disney+ because, spoiler alert, or maybe it’s just an incentive to watch – there is an actual gay sex scene! And not a Disney-fied cop-out gay peck on the cheek, but a fully thrusting portrayal of a penetrative act between two men. It was surprising enough to consider the gay romantic comedy was on this particular platform, just by the very nature of the storyline, but that particular scene would have been enough to make Walt Disney clutch his pearls!

Overall, Fire Island is a well-written, poignant piece of social commentary, offering a view from the other side, which makes you think and feel deeply. Definitely check out Fire Island, currently available to stream on Disney+, for the beautiful eye candy, the great chemistry between the cast, and the strong performances from the two lead actors.

4 Fire Island Island Sunsets out of 5!