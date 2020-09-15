—

Fast tracked plans for an LGBTQI aged care facility in Prahran has caused anger among locals. The development forms part of Victoria’s plan to stimulate the local economy through a post-covid construction blitz worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

However, it is not the idea of having such a facility in the area which is causing concern among residents, as Sam Hibbins, Greens politician and State Member for Prahran explains.

“It’s really important to have an LGBTQI specific aged care facility in Prahran, but it needs to be done in a way that respects planning schemes.

“There is no reasons why this development could not have gone ahead, had proper planning processes been followed, but the planning minister has decided to use the Covid Building Task force to override the local planning scheme. That is regrettable because it undermines the public confidence in the planning process.”

Advertisement rainbow tick approved care provider Lifeview it will be the first aged care facility of its kind in inner city Melbourne.

“The community’s concerns are around the size and the bulk of the development; I would still encourage the proponents to work with the local community to address their concerns.” Hibbins adds.

A Development Application submitted for the site reveals inadequate setbacks for the building, with local residents expressing concern that it was to be “built very close to the site boundaries” and that is was at risk of “overwhelming” the local street scape. So far 122 objectors to the plan have been lodged.

Advertisement

When approached by Star Observer, Lifeview CEO Madeline Gall replied by saying.

“We are very pleased that the taskforce has seen fit to approve this much needed development, which will provide a safe and inclusive space for the wider LGBTQI community and allies.”