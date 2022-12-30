—

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has announced an investigation into a Christmas drag show for “exposing children to sexually explicit activity.”

The touring Christmas drag show is called, A Drag Queen Christmas, and is hosted by Nina West and Trinity The Tuck. The show also features drag performers Alyssa Edwards, Shea Coulee’, Crystal Methyd, Manila Luzon, Jujubee, Kornbread, Silky Ganache, Jimbo The Drag Clown, Heidi N Closet, Jasmine Kennedie, Aja, Jan Sport, and Kerri Colby.

Department Is Actively Investigating This Matter

The show, which tours nationally, has been taking place for the last eight years.

The Monday show was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Soon after Monday’s show, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation released a statement announcing the investigation.

According to the statement, “The Department of Business and Professional Regulation is aware of multiple complaints about a sexually explicit performance marketed to children held in Fort Lauderdale on December 26th.

“The Department is actively investigating this matter, including video footage and photographs from the event. DPBR will, like in other cases, take action.

“Exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department’s licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license.

“The Department will share any collected evidence with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for potential criminal liability.”

It went on to say, “The Department frequently conducts investigations into these matters upon tips provided by the public, and we thank the public for continuing to bring attention to these incidents. Investigations of such allegations will remain a priority for the Department and, indeed, are ongoing.”

Before Wednesday’s show in Orlando, another letter was sent to organisers, threatening, “If minors are allowed to attend this drag show, the Department will take any and all actions available to ensure that you do not pose a threat to minors in the future.”

‘Pursuing a Homophobic Agenda in Targeting Drag Shows’

Hundreds showed up to the Orlando venue both to protest and to support the show.

In response to the investigation, State Representative for Orlando Anna Eskamani, a Democrat, hit back at the department, saying, “DBPR could spend their time cracking down on human trafficking taking place in Florida hotel rooms. Instead they’re pursuing a homophobic agenda in targeting drag shows.

“It’s a waste of money, time and an attempt to create political outrage when none has existed before. In fact, this specific drag show has been taking place for eight years — and no harm has been caused.”

Desantis Has An Anti LGBTQI Track Record

DeSantis has a track record of anti LGBTQI comments and initiatives.

In March, he signed the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” into law.

The Bill, officially named the Parental Rights in Education Bill, will restrict the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity.

It states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade three or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Parents would be able to sue if a school if school is suspected of violating the law.

During a debate in October, in response to a question on minors undergoing gender-affirming medical procedures and therapies, DeSantis falsely claimed, “They mean doing double mastectomies on young girls. They mean chemically castrating young boys, that is wrong. We are not going to allow that to happen in the state of Florida.”

He went on to say, “A lot of the dysphoria resolves itself by the time they become adults…It’s inappropriate to be doing, basically what’s, genital mutilation.”

In November DeSantis was reelected in a landslide.

He is widely believed to be a potential front-runner for the Republican nomination in the lead-up to the 2024 US Presidential Election.