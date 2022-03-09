—

The Florida Senate has passed the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” on Tuesday, March 8.

In a 22-17 vote, the Republican-controlled Senate approved the bill. It will now go on to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it.

If a school district is suspected of violating this law, parents would be able to sue.

Senator Breaks Down

During the debate, Democrat Shevrin Jones, Florida’s first openly gay senator, tearfully said to his colleagues, “To those who think you can legislate gay people away, I’m sorry. You cannot. I think you should legislate to protect them.”

He went on to say, “So I ask you all, whatever this bill is supposed to do, let this bill do that…but please, do no harm.”

Senator Tina Polsky, a Democrat, said, “What we really need to be doing is teaching tolerance, caring, loving, anti-discrimination, anti-bigotry. Tell me how this bill does that. Tell me how this bill is helping us create kind, giving, tolerant adults. I don’t see it. I see it as exactly the opposite.”

The Bill would go into effect July 1 should Governor DeSantis sign the bill.